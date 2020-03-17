Congratulations to The East Ridge Boys and The SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20 – April 2020

Congratulations to The East Ridge Boys and The SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20 – April 2020Written by scoopsnews on March 16, 2020 – 7:43 pm -
Congratulations to The East Ridge Boys for the Number 1 Song in Bluegrass for SGNScoops April 2020! Here’s the SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20:
April 2020
1. Turkey Buzzard — East Ridge Boys/Mansion
2. Which Thief Are You — Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group
3. When He Speaks — The Britton Family/Independent
4. One Such As I — Eagle’s Wings/Independent
5. Place No Wreath — Balsam Range/ Crossroads
6. For A Moment Of Grace — Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
7. Nothing At All — HighRoad/Billy Blue Records
8. Up All Night — Southern Raised/StowTown/Provident-Sony
9. A Brighter Day — Primitive Quartet/ Independent
10. The Back Of The Church — Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
11. Here and Now — Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
12. I’m Going To Heaven — Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver/Billy Blue Record
13. He Knows My Name — The Rochesters/UIA
14. How Can You Refuse Him Now — Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records
15. The Great I Am -The Waymasters/Independent
16. I’m Not Who I Used To Be — Tonja Rose/Mansion
17. If You Want To — Journey Home/Independant
18. I Am Just A Pilgrim — The Appalachian Road Show/Billy Blue Records
19. A Mountain To Climb — The Churchmen/Mountain Fever Records
20. Near My Lord — The Fields Of Grace/Independent
