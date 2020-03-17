Congratulations to The East Ridge Boys and The SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20 – April 2020

Written by scoopsnews on March 16, 2020 – 7:43 pm -

Congratulations to The East Ridge Boys for the Number 1 Song in Bluegrass for SGNScoops April 2020! Here’s the SGNScoops Bluegrass Top 20:

April 2020

1. Turkey Buzzard — East Ridge Boys/Mansion

2. Which Thief Are You — Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group

3. When He Speaks — The Britton Family/Independent

4. One Such As I — Eagle’s Wings/Independent

5. Place No Wreath — Balsam Range/ Crossroads

6. For A Moment Of Grace — Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group

7. Nothing At All — HighRoad/Billy Blue Records

8. Up All Night — Southern Raised/StowTown/Provident-Sony

9. A Brighter Day — Primitive Quartet/ Independent

10. The Back Of The Church — Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records

11. Here and Now — Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

12. I’m Going To Heaven — Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver/Billy Blue Record

13. He Knows My Name — The Rochesters/UIA

14. How Can You Refuse Him Now — Rhonda Vincent/Rounder Records

15. The Great I Am -The Waymasters/Independent

16. I’m Not Who I Used To Be — Tonja Rose/Mansion

17. If You Want To — Journey Home/Independant

18. I Am Just A Pilgrim — The Appalachian Road Show/Billy Blue Records

19. A Mountain To Climb — The Churchmen/Mountain Fever Records

20. Near My Lord — The Fields Of Grace/Independent

