Congratulations To The Guardians and The Top 100 Southern Gospel-April 2020

Congratulations To The Guardians on Their Number 1 Song, “Name Above All Names” !

Here is a list of the Top 100.

April 2020

1 Name Above All Names Guardians/StowTown

2 Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind

3 When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music

4 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind

5 Can I Get A Witness The Sound/Daywind

6 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

7 Keep Me Close Whisnants/UIA

8 Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads

9 Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

10 It Never Gets Old Perrys/StowTown

11 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

12 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road

13 I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind

14 Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

15 If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/ Daywind

16 Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads

17 Go Down Again Wisecarvers/Crossroads

18 It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads

19 I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind

20 When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind

21 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen/Crossroads

22 A Lot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossraods

23 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

24 Table Of The King Tim Livingston/Independent

25 Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/StowTown

26 Just As Blessed Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent

27 Love Still Flows Taylors/StowTown

28 Blank Page Dunaways/Independent

29 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Qt/Butler Music Group

30 A Song To Remind You Steeles/StowTown

31 What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads

32 Get Me There Talleys/Crossroads

33 He’s Already On His Way Littles/Independent

34 Let’s Carry On New Ground/Independent

35 Yes Triumphant/StowTown/Sony

36 I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory The Old Paths/Crossroads

37 Days Like These Martins/Gaither Music

38 By The Blood Of The Lamb Willbanks/Patterson Music Group

39 Let It Be The Cross Carolina Boys Qt/Crossroads

40 Come To The Well Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

41 For Your Glory Battle Cry/Independent

42 More Than Enough Bibletones/Independent

43 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

44 I Want To Say Thank You Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

45 Like Jesus Did Three Bridges/Crossroads

46 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony

47 Sing The Blues Away Exodus/Independent

48 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb/Daywind

49 Nothing At All High Road/Billy Blue Records

50 Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

51 He’s Coming Back Master’s Voice/Crossroads

52 My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent

53 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads

54 Robes Of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group

55 Calvary’s Touch Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads

56 That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/Daywind

57 We All Need A Savior McKameys/Crossroads

58 Three Beating Hearts Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion

59 Come Lord Jesus Justified/Independent

60 Heaven Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads

61 God Says You Can Hyssongs/Chapel Valley

62 Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/Independent

63 Hallelujah March Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group

64 Forever Settled Inspirations/Crossroads

65 Just A Closer Walk Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group

66 This Is The Place Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music

67 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family/River Hill Music

68 One In The Number Sacred Harmony/Patterson Music Group

69 You Don’t Wanna Miss This Cana’s Voice/StowTown

70 There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley

71 The Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/StowTown

72 Countless Endless Highway/Crossroads

73 Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/ Patterson Music Group

74 A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent

75 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records

76 The Grave Could Not Hold Him GloryWay Quartet/Independent

77 Movin On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads

78 It Took The Cross Griffith Family/Independent

79 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent

80 Water Walker Kramers/StowTown

81 Singing My Song Isbell Family/ Chapel Valley

82 Always Gonna Be Selah/Integrity

83 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth/Daywind

84 I Will Glory In The Story Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

85 What He’s Done Lately Millers/Family Music Group

86 I Got Saved Diplomats/Independent

87 Alabama Mud Gold City/Sony

88 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision/Daywind

89 Great Home Awaitin Sweetwater Revival/Independent

90 Satan Hates Sundays Family Legacy/Independent

91 All About Love Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley

92 Lord, Send Me A Mountain Porter Family/Chapel Valley

93 Redemption McNeils/Independent

94 Jesus Proved His Love For Me Chronicle/Independent

95 Oh Heavenly Day Bakers/Independent

96 Build One For Me Ed Meadows/ Independent

97 I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind

98 Smell Of Smoke 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

99 Even If Dysart Family/ Independent

100 Look Who’s Holding Them Now Perry Sisters/Chapel Valley

