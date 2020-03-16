Congratulations To The Guardians and The Top 100 Southern Gospel-April 2020

Congratulations To The Guardians and The Top 100 Southern Gospel-April 2020Written by scoopsnews on March 16, 2020 – 8:50 am -
Congratulations To The Guardians on Their Number 1 Song, “Name Above All Names” !
Here is a list of the Top 100.
April 2020
1 Name Above All Names Guardians/StowTown
2 Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind
3 When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music
4 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind
5 Can I Get A Witness The Sound/Daywind
6 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
7 Keep Me Close Whisnants/UIA
8 Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads
9 Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
10 It Never Gets Old Perrys/StowTown
11 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
12 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
13 I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind
14 Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
15 If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/ Daywind
16 Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads
17 Go Down Again Wisecarvers/Crossroads
18 It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads
19 I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind
20 When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind
21 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen/Crossroads
22 A Lot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossraods
23 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
24 Table Of The King Tim Livingston/Independent
25 Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/StowTown
26 Just As Blessed Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
27 Love Still Flows Taylors/StowTown
28 Blank Page Dunaways/Independent
29 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Qt/Butler Music Group
30 A Song To Remind You Steeles/StowTown
31 What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads
32 Get Me There Talleys/Crossroads
33 He’s Already On His Way Littles/Independent
34 Let’s Carry On New Ground/Independent
35 Yes Triumphant/StowTown/Sony
36 I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory The Old Paths/Crossroads
37 Days Like These Martins/Gaither Music
38 By The Blood Of The Lamb Willbanks/Patterson Music Group
39 Let It Be The Cross Carolina Boys Qt/Crossroads
40 Come To The Well Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
41 For Your Glory Battle Cry/Independent
42 More Than Enough Bibletones/Independent
43 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
44 I Want To Say Thank You Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
45 Like Jesus Did Three Bridges/Crossroads
46 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony
47 Sing The Blues Away Exodus/Independent
48 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb/Daywind
49 Nothing At All High Road/Billy Blue Records
50 Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
51 He’s Coming Back Master’s Voice/Crossroads
52 My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent
53 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads
54 Robes Of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group
55 Calvary’s Touch Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
56 That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/Daywind
57 We All Need A Savior McKameys/Crossroads
58 Three Beating Hearts Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
59 Come Lord Jesus Justified/Independent
60 Heaven Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
61 God Says You Can Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
62 Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/Independent
63 Hallelujah March Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
64 Forever Settled Inspirations/Crossroads
65 Just A Closer Walk Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
66 This Is The Place Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
67 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family/River Hill Music
68 One In The Number Sacred Harmony/Patterson Music Group
69 You Don’t Wanna Miss This Cana’s Voice/StowTown
70 There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
71 The Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/StowTown
72 Countless Endless Highway/Crossroads
73 Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/ Patterson Music Group
74 A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent
75 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
76 The Grave Could Not Hold Him GloryWay Quartet/Independent
77 Movin On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
78 It Took The Cross Griffith Family/Independent
79 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent
80 Water Walker Kramers/StowTown
81 Singing My Song Isbell Family/ Chapel Valley
82 Always Gonna Be Selah/Integrity
83 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth/Daywind
84 I Will Glory In The Story Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
85 What He’s Done Lately Millers/Family Music Group
86 I Got Saved Diplomats/Independent
87 Alabama Mud Gold City/Sony
88 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision/Daywind
89 Great Home Awaitin Sweetwater Revival/Independent
90 Satan Hates Sundays Family Legacy/Independent
91 All About Love Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
92 Lord, Send Me A Mountain Porter Family/Chapel Valley
93 Redemption McNeils/Independent
94 Jesus Proved His Love For Me Chronicle/Independent
95 Oh Heavenly Day Bakers/Independent
96 Build One For Me Ed Meadows/ Independent
97 I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind
98 Smell Of Smoke 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
99 Even If Dysart Family/ Independent
100 Look Who’s Holding Them Now Perry Sisters/Chapel Valley
