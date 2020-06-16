Congratulations to The Hyssongs and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (July 2020)

Written by scoopsnews on June 16, 2020 – 9:42 am -

1.There Is A God ….. Hyssongs/Chapel Valley

2.Yes…..Triumphant/StowTown/Sony

3. The God I Serve….. Karen Peck & New River/ Daywind

4. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory….. Old Paths/Crossroads

5. How About You….. Whisnants/UIA

6. Grace Became Amazing….. Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony

7. I See Revival….. Crabb Family/Daywind

8. I Remember The Fish….. Greater Vision/Daywind

9. Learning To Dance In The Rain….. Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

10. I Sang Myself Happy….. Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group

11. I Believe The Book….. Legacy Five/Daywind

12. A Song To Remind You….. Steeles/StowTown

13. House Of God….. Taylors/StowTown

14. King Of Kings….. Kingsmen/Crossroads

15. Table Of The King….. Tim Livingston/Independent

16. Love Like I’m Leavin….. Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music

17.Love Don’t….. 11th Hour/Crossroads

18. I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under….. Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

19. Get Me There….. Talleys/Crossroads

20. Go Down Again….. Wisecarvers/Crossroads

21. Between The Prayer And The Answer….. LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records

22. Didn’t He Promise….. Lore Family/Crossroads

23. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace….. Down East Boys/Crossroads

24. Without Jesus….. Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

25. We Are Not Ashamed….. Hope’s Journey/Independent

26. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb….. Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road

27. After The Storm….. Erwins/StowTown

28. If This Altar Could Talk….. Williamsons/Family Music Group

29. How Big Is God Medley….. Guardians/Stowtown

30. Those Same Hands….. Gold City/Sony

31. Forever Settled….. Inspirations/Crossroads

32. This Grace….. Joseph Habedank/Daywind

33. Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound….. Justified Quartet/Independent

34. I Want To Live For Jesus….. Mylon Hayes Family/Independent

35. Til The End….. Freemans/Independent

36. Seeking For Me….. Mercy’s Well/Independent

37. Just As Blessed….. Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

38. Peace Like A River….. Master’s Voice/Crossroads

39. Behold The Lamb….. Bowling Family/Daywind

40. I’ll Say Thanks….. John Whisnant/Independent

41. Awesome Power Of Prayer….. Collingsworth Family/StowTown

42. I Will Glory In The Story….. Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

43. Can I Get A Witness….. The Sound/New Day Records

44. God Is Shaking Our Land….. Sweetwater Revival/ Independent

45. I’m Saved….. Hoppers/Hopper Music Group

46. Fear Not….. Tribute Quartet/Daywind

47. Glorious God….. Lauren Talley/Crossroads

48. Happy Glad Day….. Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group

49. When I Turn To You….. Jason Crabb/Daywind

50. Water Walker….. Kramers/StowTown

51. Angels Sing My Victory Song….. Sunday Drive/Crossroads

52. River Of Grace….. Zane & Donna King/Journey Records

53. God At His Best….. Michael Combs/Independent

54. More Than Enough….. Bibletones/Independent

55. Walking Through Fire…..Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

56. Beginning Again….. Greg Sullivan/Independent

57. I Can’t Quit …..Adam’s Family/Family Music Group

58. Lord Send Me A Mountain….. Porter Family/Chapel Valley

59. March On …..Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent

60. A New Look …..Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind

61. It Never Gets Old….. Perrys/StowTown

62. Brand New Song….. Sisters/Independent

63. Devil’s Hand….. Adam Crabb/Daywind

64. I’ll Have A New Song….. Ivan Parker/UIA

65. Troubled Sea….. Hazel Parker Stanley/Patterson Music Group

66. Riding The Wind …..Jackson Heights/Mainstreet

67. Nothing But….. Three Bridges/Crossroads

68. Jesus Is Holding You….. Joy Holden/Independent

69. Heaven Is Mine….. Mike Bowling/Daywind

70. Better Off There….. Browns/Independent

71. Standing In The Need Of Prayer….. Darrel Luster/Patterson Music Group

72. Old Fashioned Way….. Joyaires/Independent

73. Heaven….. Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads

74. For Your Glory….. Battle Cry/ Independent

75. Countless….. Endless Highway/Crossroads

76. If God Pulled Back The Curtain….. Nelons/Daywind

77. Foundation….. Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion

78. Leavin….. Littles/Independent

79. Guilty….. Reign Down/Independent

80. Somewhere Praying….. Bates Family/Independent

81. Dear Yesterday….. Michael Booth/Daywind

82. Daddy’s Home….. Chosen/Independent

83. Fearfully and Wonderfully Made….. Journeys/Chapel Valley

84. When I Leave It In Your Hands….. Billy Huddleston/Independent

85. Never Be The Same….. Purpose/Chapel Valley

86. Just Beyond The River Jordan …..Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

87. There’s A Hill Lone and Gray….. Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

88. Heaven Is Mine …..Woodalls/Patterson Music Group

89. 39 Chapters Later …..Liberty Quartet/Independent

90. Joy Is Not Cancelled …..Collingsworth Family/StowTown

91. I Can Tell You The Time….. Dixie Melody Boys/Independent

92. He’s Still There….. Lance Driskell/Independent

93. Dream Small….. 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

94. A Greater Healing …..Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

95. Preacher’s Daughter …..Pardoned/Mansion

96. Climb….. BloodBought/Independent

97. Broken China….. Michael Roberts/Independent

98. In Jesus Name We Pray….. Port City Quartet/Independent

99. Here I Am Lord….. 4 Calvary Quartet/Independent

100. Build One For Me….. Ed Meadows/Independent

