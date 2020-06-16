Congratulations to The Hyssongs and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (July 2020)Written by scoopsnews on June 16, 2020 – 9:42 am -
Song Title Artist/Label
1.There Is A God ….. Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
2.Yes…..Triumphant/StowTown/Sony
3. The God I Serve….. Karen Peck & New River/ Daywind
4. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory….. Old Paths/Crossroads
5. How About You….. Whisnants/UIA
6. Grace Became Amazing….. Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony
7. I See Revival….. Crabb Family/Daywind
8. I Remember The Fish….. Greater Vision/Daywind
9. Learning To Dance In The Rain….. Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
10. I Sang Myself Happy….. Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
11. I Believe The Book….. Legacy Five/Daywind
12. A Song To Remind You….. Steeles/StowTown
13. House Of God….. Taylors/StowTown
14. King Of Kings….. Kingsmen/Crossroads
15. Table Of The King….. Tim Livingston/Independent
16. Love Like I’m Leavin….. Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
17.Love Don’t….. 11th Hour/Crossroads
18. I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under….. Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
19. Get Me There….. Talleys/Crossroads
20. Go Down Again….. Wisecarvers/Crossroads
21. Between The Prayer And The Answer….. LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
22. Didn’t He Promise….. Lore Family/Crossroads
23. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace….. Down East Boys/Crossroads
24. Without Jesus….. Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
25. We Are Not Ashamed….. Hope’s Journey/Independent
26. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb….. Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
27. After The Storm….. Erwins/StowTown
28. If This Altar Could Talk….. Williamsons/Family Music Group
29. How Big Is God Medley….. Guardians/Stowtown
30. Those Same Hands….. Gold City/Sony
31. Forever Settled….. Inspirations/Crossroads
32. This Grace….. Joseph Habedank/Daywind
33. Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound….. Justified Quartet/Independent
34. I Want To Live For Jesus….. Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
35. Til The End….. Freemans/Independent
36. Seeking For Me….. Mercy’s Well/Independent
37. Just As Blessed….. Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
38. Peace Like A River….. Master’s Voice/Crossroads
39. Behold The Lamb….. Bowling Family/Daywind
40. I’ll Say Thanks….. John Whisnant/Independent
41. Awesome Power Of Prayer….. Collingsworth Family/StowTown
42. I Will Glory In The Story….. Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
43. Can I Get A Witness….. The Sound/New Day Records
44. God Is Shaking Our Land….. Sweetwater Revival/ Independent
45. I’m Saved….. Hoppers/Hopper Music Group
46. Fear Not….. Tribute Quartet/Daywind
47. Glorious God….. Lauren Talley/Crossroads
48. Happy Glad Day….. Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
49. When I Turn To You….. Jason Crabb/Daywind
50. Water Walker….. Kramers/StowTown
51. Angels Sing My Victory Song….. Sunday Drive/Crossroads
52. River Of Grace….. Zane & Donna King/Journey Records
53. God At His Best….. Michael Combs/Independent
54. More Than Enough….. Bibletones/Independent
55. Walking Through Fire…..Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
56. Beginning Again….. Greg Sullivan/Independent
57. I Can’t Quit …..Adam’s Family/Family Music Group
58. Lord Send Me A Mountain….. Porter Family/Chapel Valley
59. March On …..Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
60. A New Look …..Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
61. It Never Gets Old….. Perrys/StowTown
62. Brand New Song….. Sisters/Independent
63. Devil’s Hand….. Adam Crabb/Daywind
64. I’ll Have A New Song….. Ivan Parker/UIA
65. Troubled Sea….. Hazel Parker Stanley/Patterson Music Group
66. Riding The Wind …..Jackson Heights/Mainstreet
67. Nothing But….. Three Bridges/Crossroads
68. Jesus Is Holding You….. Joy Holden/Independent
69. Heaven Is Mine….. Mike Bowling/Daywind
70. Better Off There….. Browns/Independent
71. Standing In The Need Of Prayer….. Darrel Luster/Patterson Music Group
72. Old Fashioned Way….. Joyaires/Independent
73. Heaven….. Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
74. For Your Glory….. Battle Cry/ Independent
75. Countless….. Endless Highway/Crossroads
76. If God Pulled Back The Curtain….. Nelons/Daywind
77. Foundation….. Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
78. Leavin….. Littles/Independent
79. Guilty….. Reign Down/Independent
80. Somewhere Praying….. Bates Family/Independent
81. Dear Yesterday….. Michael Booth/Daywind
82. Daddy’s Home….. Chosen/Independent
83. Fearfully and Wonderfully Made….. Journeys/Chapel Valley
84. When I Leave It In Your Hands….. Billy Huddleston/Independent
85. Never Be The Same….. Purpose/Chapel Valley
86. Just Beyond The River Jordan …..Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
87. There’s A Hill Lone and Gray….. Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
88. Heaven Is Mine …..Woodalls/Patterson Music Group
89. 39 Chapters Later …..Liberty Quartet/Independent
90. Joy Is Not Cancelled …..Collingsworth Family/StowTown
91. I Can Tell You The Time….. Dixie Melody Boys/Independent
92. He’s Still There….. Lance Driskell/Independent
93. Dream Small….. 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
94. A Greater Healing …..Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
95. Preacher’s Daughter …..Pardoned/Mansion
96. Climb….. BloodBought/Independent
97. Broken China….. Michael Roberts/Independent
98. In Jesus Name We Pray….. Port City Quartet/Independent
99. Here I Am Lord….. 4 Calvary Quartet/Independent
100. Build One For Me….. Ed Meadows/Independent
*This chart will be published in the July edition of SGN SCOOPS magazine.
