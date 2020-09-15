Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The Top 100 Southern Gospel for SGN SCOOPS October 2020

Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The Top 100 Southern Gospel for SGN SCOOPS October 2020Written by scoopsnews on September 15, 2020 – 1:27 pm -
Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet for the Number on Song for October 2020, “Between The Prayer and The Answer”
Top 100 Southern Gospel October 2020
|1.Between The Prayer And The Answer
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
|2. Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|3. How About You
|Whisnants/UIA
|4. How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians/Stowtown
|5. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|6. This Grace
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|7. Happy Glad Day
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|8. Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|9. Eye Of The Storm
|Triumphant/StowTown
|10. Never A Time
|Perrys/StowTown
|11. Love Like I’m Leavin
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|12. Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|13. I Sang Myself Happy
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|14. Learning To Dance In The Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|15. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|16. Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|17. Behold The Lamb
|Bowling Family/River Hill Music
|18. I Want To Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|19. Begin With You
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|20. Til The End
|Freemans/Independent
|21. Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|22. Make The Last Days Count
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|23. The Healer In The Grave
|Talleys/Crossroads
|24. Great God Almighty
|The Sound/New Day Records
|25. Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|26. I’m Travelin On
|Carolina Boys/Crossroads
|27. Your Help Is On The Way
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|28. Heavenly Music
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|29. After The Storm
|Erwins/StowTown
|30. Love Don’t
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|31. Leavin
|Littles/Independent
|32. Into The Fold
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|33. Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|34. Angels Sing My Victory Song
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|35. I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|36. Victory Road
|Bibletones/Independent
|37. I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|38. What If Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|39. I Remember The Fish
|Greater Vision
|40. If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|41. No Longer Slaves
|BattleCry/Chapel Valley
|42. A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|43. Bold In The Boat
|Fields Of Grace/Independent
|44. 1945
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|45. Hand On The Plow
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|46. I’ll Have To Run
|Rivers Edge/ Independent
|47. Send Revival
|Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|48. Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|49. He’s Still There
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|50. You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|51. God Is Shaking Our Land
|Sweetwater Revival/Independent
|52. At Midnight
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|53. Dear John
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|54. Mountain Movin God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|55. I’ll Praise You
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|56. When I Leave It In Your Hands
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|57. Foundation
|Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/ Mansion
|58. We Need A Savior
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|59. Blessed Assurance
|Walkers/Mansion
|60. I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|61. Mountaintop For Me
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|62. City Of Gold
|Chronicle/Independent
|63. Here I Am Lord
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|64. Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music
|65. Better Off There
|Browns/StowTown
|66. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified Qt/Independent
|67. Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|68. My Father’s Business
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|69. Old Church Choir
|Ball Brothers/Independent
|70. Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|71. Faithful In These Times
|Wilbanks/Chapel Valley
|72. Preacher’s Daughter
|Pardoned/Mansion
|73. I Can Tell You The Time
|Dixie Melody Boys/ Independent
|74. Come To Jesus Meetin
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|75. I Can’t Quit
|Adam’s Family/Family Music Group
|76. Retirement Home
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|77. I’ll Say Thanks
|John Whisnant/Independent
|78. Nobody
|GloryWay Qt/Independent
|79. Nothing But
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|80. Just A Little Bit Wiser
|Chelsea Estis/Independent
|81. The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|82. They Tried
|Doug Corum/Independent
|83. Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|84. Headed Home, Almost There
|Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
|85. I Believe
|Ricky Atkinson/Resting Place Music
|86. I Talk To God
|Mary Burke/Independent
|87. Here’s A Reminder
|Hoskins Family/ Patterson Music Group
|88. My Home
|Browders/Dream Big
|89. Devil’s Hands
|Adam Crabb/ Daywind
|90. In Jesus Name We Pray
|Port City Quartet/Independent
|91. Like It’s Already Done
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|92. His Name Is Jesus
|Tim Menzies/ New Day Records
|93. One Drop Of Blood
|Living Faith Quartet/Independent
|94. The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|95. Give It To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|96. I Will Go
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|97. Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|98. Keep Looking Up
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|99. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|100. We Are Broken
|Dunnaways/Independent
