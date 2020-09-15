Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The Top 100 Southern Gospel for SGN SCOOPS October 2020

Written by scoopsnews on September 15, 2020 – 1:27 pm -

Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet for the Number on Song for  October 2020, “Between The Prayer and The Answer”     

Top 100  Southern Gospel October 2020   

 

1.Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
2. Fear Not Tribute Quartet/Daywind
3. How About You Whisnants/UIA
4. How Big Is God Medley Guardians/Stowtown
5. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
6. This Grace Joseph Habedank/Daywind
7. Happy Glad Day Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
8. Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
9. Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown
10. Never A Time Perrys/StowTown
11. Love Like I’m Leavin Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
12. Didn’t He Promise Lore Family/Crossroads
13. I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
14. Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
15. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace Down East Boys/Crossroads
16. Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
17. Behold The Lamb Bowling Family/River Hill Music
18. I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
19. Begin With You Wisecarvers/Crossroads
20. Til The End Freemans/Independent
21. Look At All I Lost Old Paths/Crossroads
22. Make The Last Days Count Tim Livingston/Independent
23. The Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads
24. Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records
25. Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
26. I’m Travelin On Carolina Boys/Crossroads
27. Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind
28. Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
29. After The Storm Erwins/StowTown
30. Love Don’t 11th Hour/Crossroads
31. Leavin Littles/Independent
32. Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent
33. Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
34. Angels Sing My Victory Song Sunday Drive/Crossroads
35. I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop/Crossroads
36. Victory Road Bibletones/Independent
37. I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
38. What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown
39. I Remember The Fish Greater Vision
40. If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons/Family Music Group
41. No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley
42. A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads
43. Bold In The Boat Fields Of Grace/Independent
44. 1945 Inspirations/Crossroads
45. Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
46. I’ll Have To Run Rivers Edge/ Independent
47. Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
48. Jordan Nelons/Daywind
49. He’s Still There Lance Driskell/Independent
50. You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God Les Butler/Family Music Group
51. God Is Shaking Our Land Sweetwater Revival/Independent
52. At Midnight Cana’s Voice/StowTown
53. Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads
54. Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley
55. I’ll Praise You Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
56. When I Leave It In Your Hands Billy Huddleston/Independent
57. Foundation Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/ Mansion
58. We Need A Savior Cami Shrock/Independent
59. Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion
60. I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
61. Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind
62. City Of Gold Chronicle/Independent
63. Here I Am Lord 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
64. Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music
65. Better Off There Browns/StowTown
66. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Qt/Independent
67. Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
68. My Father’s Business Isaiah 61/Independent
69. Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent
70. Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
71. Faithful In These Times Wilbanks/Chapel Valley
72. Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion
73. I Can Tell You The Time Dixie Melody Boys/ Independent
74. Come To Jesus Meetin Gerald Crabb/Independent
75. I Can’t Quit Adam’s Family/Family Music Group
76. Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent
77. I’ll Say Thanks John Whisnant/Independent
78. Nobody GloryWay Qt/Independent
79. Nothing But Three Bridges/Crossroads
80. Just A Little Bit Wiser Chelsea Estis/Independent
81. The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown
82. They Tried Doug Corum/Independent
83. Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent
84. Headed Home, Almost There Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
85. I Believe Ricky Atkinson/Resting Place Music
86. I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent
87. Here’s A Reminder Hoskins Family/ Patterson Music Group
88. My Home Browders/Dream Big
89. Devil’s Hands Adam Crabb/ Daywind
90. In Jesus Name We Pray Port City Quartet/Independent
91. Like It’s Already Done Barry Rowland & Deliverance
92. His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/ New Day Records
93. One Drop Of Blood Living Faith Quartet/Independent
94. The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
95. Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
96. I Will Go Ferguson Family/Independent
97. Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
98. Keep Looking Up Endless Highway/Crossroads
99. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent
100. We Are Broken Dunnaways/Independent

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The Top 100 Southern Gospel for SGN SCOOPS October 2020

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.