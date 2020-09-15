Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The Top 100 Southern Gospel for SGN SCOOPS October 2020

Written by scoopsnews on September 15, 2020 – 1:27 pm -

Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet for the Number on Song for October 2020, “Between The Prayer and The Answer”

Top 100 Southern Gospel October 2020

1.Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/Daywind 2. Fear Not Tribute Quartet/Daywind 3. How About You Whisnants/UIA 4. How Big Is God Medley Guardians/Stowtown 5. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road 6. This Grace Joseph Habedank/Daywind 7. Happy Glad Day Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group 8. Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown 9. Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown 10. Never A Time Perrys/StowTown 11. Love Like I’m Leavin Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music 12. Didn’t He Promise Lore Family/Crossroads 13. I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group 14. Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music 15. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace Down East Boys/Crossroads 16. Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind 17. Behold The Lamb Bowling Family/River Hill Music 18. I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent 19. Begin With You Wisecarvers/Crossroads 20. Til The End Freemans/Independent 21. Look At All I Lost Old Paths/Crossroads 22. Make The Last Days Count Tim Livingston/Independent 23. The Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads 24. Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records 25. Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind 26. I’m Travelin On Carolina Boys/Crossroads 27. Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind 28. Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden 29. After The Storm Erwins/StowTown 30. Love Don’t 11th Hour/Crossroads 31. Leavin Littles/Independent 32. Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent 33. Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind 34. Angels Sing My Victory Song Sunday Drive/Crossroads 35. I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop/Crossroads 36. Victory Road Bibletones/Independent 37. I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind 38. What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown 39. I Remember The Fish Greater Vision 40. If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons/Family Music Group 41. No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley 42. A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads 43. Bold In The Boat Fields Of Grace/Independent 44. 1945 Inspirations/Crossroads 45. Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley 46. I’ll Have To Run Rivers Edge/ Independent 47. Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent 48. Jordan Nelons/Daywind 49. He’s Still There Lance Driskell/Independent 50. You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God Les Butler/Family Music Group 51. God Is Shaking Our Land Sweetwater Revival/Independent 52. At Midnight Cana’s Voice/StowTown 53. Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads 54. Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley 55. I’ll Praise You Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA 56. When I Leave It In Your Hands Billy Huddleston/Independent 57. Foundation Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/ Mansion 58. We Need A Savior Cami Shrock/Independent 59. Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion 60. I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads 61. Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind 62. City Of Gold Chronicle/Independent 63. Here I Am Lord 4 Calvary Qt/Independent 64. Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music 65. Better Off There Browns/StowTown 66. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Qt/Independent 67. Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley 68. My Father’s Business Isaiah 61/Independent 69. Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent 70. Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion 71. Faithful In These Times Wilbanks/Chapel Valley 72. Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion 73. I Can Tell You The Time Dixie Melody Boys/ Independent 74. Come To Jesus Meetin Gerald Crabb/Independent 75. I Can’t Quit Adam’s Family/Family Music Group 76. Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent 77. I’ll Say Thanks John Whisnant/Independent 78. Nobody GloryWay Qt/Independent 79. Nothing But Three Bridges/Crossroads 80. Just A Little Bit Wiser Chelsea Estis/Independent 81. The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown 82. They Tried Doug Corum/Independent 83. Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent 84. Headed Home, Almost There Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group 85. I Believe Ricky Atkinson/Resting Place Music 86. I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent 87. Here’s A Reminder Hoskins Family/ Patterson Music Group 88. My Home Browders/Dream Big 89. Devil’s Hands Adam Crabb/ Daywind 90. In Jesus Name We Pray Port City Quartet/Independent 91. Like It’s Already Done Barry Rowland & Deliverance 92. His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/ New Day Records 93. One Drop Of Blood Living Faith Quartet/Independent 94. The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent 95. Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads 96. I Will Go Ferguson Family/Independent 97. Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent 98. Keep Looking Up Endless Highway/Crossroads 99. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent 100. We Are Broken Dunnaways/Independent

