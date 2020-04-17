Congratulations to The Perry’s and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel May 2020

Congratulations to The Perry’s and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel May 2020Written by scoopsnews on April 17, 2020 – 2:33 pm -
May 2020 Top 100
|1. It Never Gets Old
|Perrys/StowTown
|2. Can I Get A Witness
|The Sound/New Day Records
|3. When God Says Wait
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|4. I See Revival
|Crabb Family/ Daywind
|5. The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|6. I Believe The Book
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|7. Name Above All Names
|Guardians/StowTown
|8. The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|9. Walking Through Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|10. Awesome Power Of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|11. Yes
|Triumphant/StowTown/Sony
|12. Glorious God
|Lauren Talley/ Crossroads
|13. Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|14. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|15. Follow Me To The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|16. Get Me There
|Talleys/Crossroads
|17. Just As Blessed
|Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|18. There Is A God
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|19. When I Turn To You
|Jason Crabb/ Daywind
|20. I Remember The Fish
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|21. Table Of The King
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|22. If God Pulled Back The Curtain
|Nelons/Daywind
|23. A Song To Remind You
|Steeles/StowTown
|24. It’s A Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|25. 33
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|26. Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony
|27. Forever Settled
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|28. Love Like I’m Leavin
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|29. More Than Enough
|Bibletones/Independent
|30. I Lean On You Lord
|Diplomats/Independent
|31. Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound
|Justified/Independent
|32. For Your Glory
|Battle Cry/Independent
|33. What Can Change The World
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|34. Ready To Know
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|35. If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|36. Let’s Carry On
|New Ground/Independent
|37. Sometimes It’s The Radio
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|38. He’s Already On His Way
|Littles/Independent
|39. How About You
|Whisnants/UIA
|40. Alot With A Little
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|41, I Want To Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|42. Those Same Hands
|Gold City/Sony
|43. Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|44. King Of Kings
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|45. Learning To Dance In The Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|46. Just A Closer Walk
|Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
|47. Blank Page
|Dunaways/Independent
|48. Hallelujah For The Cross
|River’s Edge/Independent
|49. Nothing At All
|High Road/New Day Records
|50. Days Like This
|Martins/Gaither Music
|51. Reason For The Rain
|Jay Stone Singers/ Crossroads
|52. House Of God
|Taylors/StowTown
|53. That Little Crowded Room
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|54. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|55. After The Storm
|Erwins/StowTown
|56. Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|57. By The Blood Of The Lamb
|Wilbanks/Patterson Music Group
|58. Countless
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|59. Happy Glad Day
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|60. Sing The Blues Away
|Exodus/Independent
|61. Over The Next Hill
|Pauline Patterson/ Patterson Music Group
|62. Heaven
|Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
|63. Jesus Proved His Love For Me
|Chronicle/Independent
|64. Calvary’s Touch
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
|65. We All Need A Savior
|McKameys/Crossroads
|66. I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|67. Build One For Me
|Ed Meadows/ Independent
|68. Let It Be The Cross
|Carolina BoysQuartet/Crossroads
|69. I’m Going To Heaven
|Doyle Lawson Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|70. Water Walker
|Kramers/StowTown
|71. I Will Glory In The Story
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|72. It Ain’t Over When It’s Over
|Griffith Family/Independent
|73. Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|74. You Don’t Wanna Miss This
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|75. Lord, Send Me A Mountain
|Porter Family/Chapel Valley
|76. The Power Of An Empty Tomb
|Erwins/StowTown
|77. God At His Best
|Michael Combs/Independent
|78. I’m Saved
|Hoppers/Daywind
|79. Between The Prayer And The Answer
|LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
|80. Peace Like A River
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|81. A Greater Healing
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|82. Singing My Song
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|83. All About Love
|Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
|84. A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
|85. I Sang Myself Happy
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|86. What He’s Done Lately
|Millers/Family Music Group
|87. My Last Day Here
|MARK209/Independent
|88. I’ll Have A New Song
|Ivan Parker/UIA
|89. Good Bye Blues
|Tim Lovelace/StowTown
|90. Robes Of Pure White
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|91. One In The Number
|Sacred Harmony/Patterson Music Group
|92. We Are Not Ashamed
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|93. Have You Anything To Tell
|Phillips Family/Independent
|94. Old Fashion Way
|Joyaires/Independent
|95. Peace
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|96. Guilty
|Reign Down/Independent
|97. Angels Sing My Victory Song
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|98. He Is Who He Says He is
|Messiahs Call/Chapel Valley
|99. Be The Witness
|Chosen/Independent
|100. This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
