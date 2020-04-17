Congratulations to The Perry’s and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel May 2020

Written by scoopsnews on April 17, 2020

May 2020 Top 100

1. It Never Gets Old Perrys/StowTown
2. Can I Get A Witness The Sound/New Day Records
3. When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music
4. I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind
5. The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
6. I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind
7. Name Above All Names Guardians/StowTown
8. The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind
9. Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
10. Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/StowTown
11. Yes Triumphant/StowTown/Sony
12. Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads
13. Go Down Again Wisecarvers/Crossroads
14. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory The Old Paths/Crossroads
15. Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
16. Get Me There Talleys/Crossroads
17. Just As Blessed Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
18. There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
19. When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind
20. I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind
21. Table Of The King Tim Livingston/Independent
22. If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/Daywind
23. A Song To Remind You Steeles/StowTown
24. It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads
25. 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
26. Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident/Sony
27. Forever Settled Inspirations/Crossroads
28. Love Like I’m Leavin Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
29. More Than Enough Bibletones/Independent
30. I Lean On You Lord Diplomats/Independent
31. Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound Justified/Independent
32. For Your Glory Battle Cry/Independent
33. What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads
34. Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads
35. If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons/Family Music Group
36. Let’s Carry On New Ground/Independent
37. Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind
38. He’s Already On His Way Littles/Independent
39. How About You Whisnants/UIA
40. Alot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossroads
41, I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
42. Those Same Hands Gold City/Sony
43. Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
44. King Of Kings Kingsmen/Crossroads
45. Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
46. Just A Closer Walk Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
47. Blank Page Dunaways/Independent
48. Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/Independent
49. Nothing At All High Road/New Day Records
50. Days Like This Martins/Gaither Music
51. Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/ Crossroads
52. House Of God Taylors/StowTown
53. That Little Crowded Room Tim Menzies/New Day Records
54. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
55. After The Storm Erwins/StowTown
56. Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
57. By The Blood Of The Lamb Wilbanks/Patterson Music Group
58. Countless Endless Highway/Crossroads
59. Happy Glad Day Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
60. Sing The Blues Away Exodus/Independent
61. Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/ Patterson Music Group
62. Heaven Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
63. Jesus Proved His Love For Me Chronicle/Independent
64. Calvary’s Touch Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
65. We All Need A Savior McKameys/Crossroads
66. I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
67. Build One For Me Ed Meadows/ Independent
68. Let It Be The Cross Carolina BoysQuartet/Crossroads
69. I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
70. Water Walker Kramers/StowTown
71. I Will Glory In The Story Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
72. It Ain’t Over When It’s Over Griffith Family/Independent
73. Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads
74. You Don’t Wanna Miss This Cana’s Voice/StowTown
75. Lord, Send Me A Mountain Porter Family/Chapel Valley
76. The Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/StowTown
77. God At His Best Michael Combs/Independent
78. I’m Saved Hoppers/Daywind
79. Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
80. Peace Like A River Master’s Voice/Crossroads
81. A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
82. Singing My Song Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
83. All About Love Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
84. A New Look Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
85. I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
86. What He’s Done Lately Millers/Family Music Group
87. My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent
88. I’ll Have A New Song Ivan Parker/UIA
89. Good Bye Blues Tim Lovelace/StowTown
90. Robes Of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group
91. One In The Number Sacred Harmony/Patterson Music Group
92. We Are Not Ashamed Hope’s Journey/Independent
93. Have You Anything To Tell Phillips Family/Independent
94. Old Fashion Way Joyaires/Independent
95. Peace Souls Harbor/Independent
96. Guilty Reign Down/Independent
97. Angels Sing My Victory Song Sunday Drive/Crossroads
98. He Is Who He Says He is Messiahs Call/Chapel Valley
99. Be The Witness Chosen/Independent
100. This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

