Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20

Written by scoopsnews on August 17, 2020

 

Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet for The Number 1 Bluegrass Song for September 2020. “Lord, I Need You”, and to the Bluegrass Top 20.   

1 Lord, We Need You Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
2 The Beggar And The King Britton Family/Independent
3 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
4 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
5 I’ll Stand For The Blood Knight Family/Independent
6 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
7 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
8 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent
9 Somedays I Feel Like David Lakeside/Independent
10 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
11
I Know The Tomb Is Empty
 Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
12 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
13 I Want To Know More About My Lord Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
14 Tribulations Appalachian Road Show/Billy Blue Records
15 Heaven’s Most Wanted List King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
16 When He Speaks Britton Family/Butler Music Group
17 Thank God I’m Free Detty Sisters/Independent
18 Keep Yourself Alive Lizzy Long/Vine Records
19 There’s A Hill Lone and Gray Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
20 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent

