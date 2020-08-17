Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20

Written by scoopsnews on August 17, 2020 – 12:52 pm -

Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet for The Number 1 Bluegrass Song for September 2020. “Lord, I Need You”, and to the Bluegrass Top 20.

1 Lord, We Need You Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage 2 The Beggar And The King Britton Family/Independent 3 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion 4 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music 5 I’ll Stand For The Blood Knight Family/Independent 6 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records 7 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records 8 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent 9 Somedays I Feel Like David Lakeside/Independent 10 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent 11 I Know The Tomb Is Empty Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group 12 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Morning Glory Music 13 I Want To Know More About My Lord Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records 14 Tribulations Appalachian Road Show/Billy Blue Records 15 Heaven’s Most Wanted List King James Boys/Morning Glory Music 16 When He Speaks Britton Family/Butler Music Group 17 Thank God I’m Free Detty Sisters/Independent 18 Keep Yourself Alive Lizzy Long/Vine Records 19 There’s A Hill Lone and Gray Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads 20 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent

