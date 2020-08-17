Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20

Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20Written by scoopsnews on August 17, 2020 – 12:52 pm -
Congratulations to The Primitive Quartet for The Number 1 Bluegrass Song for September 2020. “Lord, I Need You”, and to the Bluegrass Top 20.
|1
|Lord, We Need You
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|2
|The Beggar And The King
|Britton Family/Independent
|3
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|4
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|5
|I’ll Stand For The Blood
|Knight Family/Independent
|6
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|7
|Tell The World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
|8
|Come On Home
|Tim Davis/Independent
|9
|Somedays I Feel Like David
|Lakeside/Independent
|10
|Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|11
I Know The Tomb Is Empty
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|12
|Much More Than I Asked For
|King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
|13
|I Want To Know More About My Lord
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|14
|Tribulations
|Appalachian Road Show/Billy Blue Records
|15
|Heaven’s Most Wanted List
|King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
|16
|When He Speaks
|Britton Family/Butler Music Group
|17
|Thank God I’m Free
|Detty Sisters/Independent
|18
|Keep Yourself Alive
|Lizzy Long/Vine Records
|19
|There’s A Hill Lone and Gray
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|20
|The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
