Congratulations to the SGN SCOOPS Top 100- September 2018

Written by scoopsnews on August 28, 2018 – 4:15 pm -

Woke Up This Morning- The Guardians Sun’s Gonna Come Up- LeFevre Quartet If Church Pews Could Shout- Gold City Beat Up Bible- Down East Boys The Cross Is All The Proof I Need- Triumphant Quartet Heroes Of Faith- Kingdom Heirs Washed By The Water- Jason Crabb Jailbreak- Joseph Habedank Power In Prayer- 11th Hour Broken People Like Me- The Old Paths Find Me Faithful- Perrys Be Brave- McKameys Jesus, What A Wonderful Name- The Williamson’s Jesus Messiah- Gaither Vocal Band Beyond Amazed- Brian Free & Assurance What An Anchor- Mylon Hayes Family Rolled Back Stone- Greater Vision When I Wake Up To Sleep No More- Old Time Preachers Quartet Deep In My Heart- Legacy Five Be An Overcomer- Hoppers Gotta Be Saved- Karen Peck & New River Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace- Kingsmen Anything Less- Taylors Living In The Middle Of His Will- Sunday Drive Watch And See- Erwins Faithful- Whisnants Meeting In The Middle Of The Air- Tribute Quartet Love Them While They’re Here- Susan Whisnant There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do- New Ground Christ My Hope. My Glory- High Road Open Invitation- Exodus Just Receive It- Jay Stone Singers Love At First Sight- Pruitt Family I Run To You- Hazel Parker Stanley Go Show John-Mark Trammell Quartet Good News- The Sound God Against The Law- Sneed Family Wayfaring Stranger- Jeff and Sheri Easter You Better Get Right- Jordan Family Band I Can Trust Him- Michael Combs Run The Race- Hyssongs The Bridegroom Cometh- Jordan’s Bridge King Jesus- Eagle’s Wings I Can’t Explain It- Dean Lily Of The Valley- Josh and Ashley Franks It’s His Story- Endless Highway If It Wasn’t For The Valley- The Pathfinders Even If- John Whisnant Standing In The Storm- Sharps When He Says Arise- Answered Prayer By A Show Of Hands- Carolina Boys Back To My Senses- Arenos Love, Love,Love- Gordon Mote Freedom Don’t Come Easy- Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call Lost- Jim Brady Trio The Calm At The Center Of My Storm- River’s Edge Another Day- Sisters I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less- Mark Bishop What Jesus Did For Me- The Walkers You Never Cease To Amaze Me- Sacred Calling The Return- Soul’d Out Quartet Running- Martins What A Day That Wil Be- ReJeana Leeth & New Grace Because Of The Blood- The Shireys I Know You- The Shelton’s He Can’t Follow Me Home- Barry Rowland & Deliverance Don’t Look Back- Rochesters Let me take You To The Cross- Ivan Parker Who Do You Know- Mercy’s Well Why Don’t We Just Sit and Talk- Mark Lowry Not In This House- Lindsay Huggins Looking Through The Eyes Of Love- Ferguson Family The Ground Is Level- Bibletones Love Never Ends-Goulds God Bless The USA- Jonathan Wilburn Grace, Mercy , and Love- 3rdRow Boys The Old Gospel Ship- Chronicle And I Know- Hoskins Family I Want To Be The One- Tim Livingston When I Get Where I’m Going – Zane & Donna King All My Hope- The Dodrills Remember That He Loves You- Doug Anderson I Know Him- Inspirations Resurrection and The Life- Rachael Gill & Redeemed A Stone’s Throw Away- The Hinson Family You Can Get There From Here- MARK209 There Is A God- Summit Trace Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney Yours Amen- Isaacs I’ll Never Turn Back- Common Bond Quartet I Believe – BROS.4 Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock Walking A Straight Path- Baker Family Go Tell- Perry Sisters Freedom- Liberty Quartet It’s A Good Life- 2nd Generation Come Go With Me To The Well- Stephens What Kind Of A Man- Surrendered Up To Something- Sacred Harmony If I Have To- The Coffmans

