Congratulations to the SGN SCOOPS Top 100- September 2018

SGNScoops Top 100

  1. Woke Up This Morning- The Guardians
  2. Sun’s Gonna Come Up- LeFevre Quartet
  3. If Church Pews Could Shout- Gold City
  4. Beat Up Bible- Down East Boys
  5. The Cross Is All The Proof I Need- Triumphant Quartet
  6. Heroes Of Faith- Kingdom Heirs
  7. Washed By The Water- Jason Crabb
  8. Jailbreak- Joseph Habedank
  9. Power In Prayer- 11th Hour
  10. Broken People Like Me- The Old Paths
  11. Find Me Faithful- Perrys
  12. Be Brave- McKameys
  13. Jesus, What A Wonderful Name- The Williamson’s
  14. Jesus Messiah- Gaither Vocal Band
  15. Beyond Amazed- Brian Free & Assurance
  16. What An Anchor- Mylon Hayes Family
  17. Rolled Back Stone- Greater Vision
  18. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More- Old Time Preachers Quartet
  19. Deep In My Heart- Legacy Five
  20. Be An Overcomer- Hoppers
  21. Gotta Be Saved- Karen Peck & New River
  22. Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace- Kingsmen
  23. Anything Less- Taylors
  24. Living In The Middle Of His Will- Sunday Drive
  25. Watch And See- Erwins
  26. Faithful- Whisnants
  27. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air- Tribute Quartet
  28. Love Them While They’re Here- Susan Whisnant
  29. There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do- New Ground
  30. Christ My Hope. My Glory- High Road
  31. Open Invitation- Exodus
  32. Just Receive It- Jay Stone Singers
  33. Love At First Sight- Pruitt Family
  34. I Run To You- Hazel Parker Stanley
  35. Go Show John-Mark Trammell Quartet
  36. Good News- The Sound
  37. God Against The Law- Sneed Family
  38. Wayfaring Stranger- Jeff and Sheri Easter
  39. You Better Get Right- Jordan Family Band
  40. I Can Trust Him- Michael Combs
  41. Run The Race- Hyssongs
  42. The Bridegroom Cometh- Jordan’s Bridge
  43. King Jesus- Eagle’s Wings
  44. I Can’t Explain It- Dean
  45. Lily Of The Valley- Josh and Ashley Franks
  46. It’s His Story- Endless Highway
  47. If It Wasn’t For The Valley- The Pathfinders
  48. Even If- John Whisnant
  49. Standing In The Storm- Sharps
  50. When He Says Arise- Answered Prayer
  51. By A Show Of Hands- Carolina Boys
  52. Back To My Senses- Arenos
  53. Love, Love,Love- Gordon Mote
  54. Freedom Don’t Come Easy- Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
  55. Lost- Jim Brady Trio
  56. The Calm At The Center Of My Storm- River’s Edge
  57. Another Day- Sisters
  58. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less- Mark Bishop
  59. What Jesus Did For Me- The Walkers
  60. You Never Cease To Amaze Me- Sacred Calling
  61. The Return- Soul’d Out Quartet
  62. Running- Martins
  63. What A Day That Wil Be- ReJeana Leeth & New Grace
  64. Because Of The Blood- The Shireys
  65. I Know You- The Shelton’s
  66. He Can’t Follow Me Home- Barry Rowland & Deliverance
  67. Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
  68. Let me take You To The Cross- Ivan Parker
  69. Who Do You Know- Mercy’s Well
  70. Why Don’t We Just Sit and Talk- Mark Lowry
  71. Not In This House- Lindsay Huggins
  72. Looking Through The Eyes Of Love- Ferguson Family
  73. The Ground Is Level- Bibletones
  74. Love Never Ends-Goulds
  75. God Bless The USA- Jonathan Wilburn
  76. Grace, Mercy , and Love- 3rdRow Boys
  77. The Old Gospel Ship- Chronicle
  78. And I Know- Hoskins Family
  79. I Want To Be The One- Tim Livingston
  80. When I Get Where I’m Going – Zane & Donna King
  81. All My Hope- The Dodrills
  82. Remember That He Loves You- Doug Anderson
  83. I Know Him- Inspirations
  84. Resurrection and The Life- Rachael Gill & Redeemed
  85. A Stone’s Throw Away- The Hinson Family
  86. You Can Get There From Here- MARK209
  87. There Is A God- Summit Trace
  88. Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney
  89. Yours Amen- Isaacs
  90. I’ll Never Turn Back- Common Bond Quartet
  91. I Believe – BROS.4
  92. Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock
  93. Walking A Straight Path- Baker Family
  94. Go Tell- Perry Sisters
  95. Freedom- Liberty Quartet
  96. It’s A Good Life- 2nd Generation
  97. Come Go With Me To The Well- Stephens
  98. What Kind Of A Man- Surrendered
  99. Up To Something- Sacred Harmony
  100. If I Have To- The Coffmans

 

