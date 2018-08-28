Congratulations to the SGN SCOOPS Top 100- September 2018

Congratulations to the SGN SCOOPS Top 100- September 2018Written by scoopsnews on August 28, 2018 – 4:15 pm -
- Woke Up This Morning- The Guardians
- Sun’s Gonna Come Up- LeFevre Quartet
- If Church Pews Could Shout- Gold City
- Beat Up Bible- Down East Boys
- The Cross Is All The Proof I Need- Triumphant Quartet
- Heroes Of Faith- Kingdom Heirs
- Washed By The Water- Jason Crabb
- Jailbreak- Joseph Habedank
- Power In Prayer- 11th Hour
- Broken People Like Me- The Old Paths
- Find Me Faithful- Perrys
- Be Brave- McKameys
- Jesus, What A Wonderful Name- The Williamson’s
- Jesus Messiah- Gaither Vocal Band
- Beyond Amazed- Brian Free & Assurance
- What An Anchor- Mylon Hayes Family
- Rolled Back Stone- Greater Vision
- When I Wake Up To Sleep No More- Old Time Preachers Quartet
- Deep In My Heart- Legacy Five
- Be An Overcomer- Hoppers
- Gotta Be Saved- Karen Peck & New River
- Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace- Kingsmen
- Anything Less- Taylors
- Living In The Middle Of His Will- Sunday Drive
- Watch And See- Erwins
- Faithful- Whisnants
- Meeting In The Middle Of The Air- Tribute Quartet
- Love Them While They’re Here- Susan Whisnant
- There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do- New Ground
- Christ My Hope. My Glory- High Road
- Open Invitation- Exodus
- Just Receive It- Jay Stone Singers
- Love At First Sight- Pruitt Family
- I Run To You- Hazel Parker Stanley
- Go Show John-Mark Trammell Quartet
- Good News- The Sound
- God Against The Law- Sneed Family
- Wayfaring Stranger- Jeff and Sheri Easter
- You Better Get Right- Jordan Family Band
- I Can Trust Him- Michael Combs
- Run The Race- Hyssongs
- The Bridegroom Cometh- Jordan’s Bridge
- King Jesus- Eagle’s Wings
- I Can’t Explain It- Dean
- Lily Of The Valley- Josh and Ashley Franks
- It’s His Story- Endless Highway
- If It Wasn’t For The Valley- The Pathfinders
- Even If- John Whisnant
- Standing In The Storm- Sharps
- When He Says Arise- Answered Prayer
- By A Show Of Hands- Carolina Boys
- Back To My Senses- Arenos
- Love, Love,Love- Gordon Mote
- Freedom Don’t Come Easy- Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
- Lost- Jim Brady Trio
- The Calm At The Center Of My Storm- River’s Edge
- Another Day- Sisters
- I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less- Mark Bishop
- What Jesus Did For Me- The Walkers
- You Never Cease To Amaze Me- Sacred Calling
- The Return- Soul’d Out Quartet
- Running- Martins
- What A Day That Wil Be- ReJeana Leeth & New Grace
- Because Of The Blood- The Shireys
- I Know You- The Shelton’s
- He Can’t Follow Me Home- Barry Rowland & Deliverance
- Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
- Let me take You To The Cross- Ivan Parker
- Who Do You Know- Mercy’s Well
- Why Don’t We Just Sit and Talk- Mark Lowry
- Not In This House- Lindsay Huggins
- Looking Through The Eyes Of Love- Ferguson Family
- The Ground Is Level- Bibletones
- Love Never Ends-Goulds
- God Bless The USA- Jonathan Wilburn
- Grace, Mercy , and Love- 3rdRow Boys
- The Old Gospel Ship- Chronicle
- And I Know- Hoskins Family
- I Want To Be The One- Tim Livingston
- When I Get Where I’m Going – Zane & Donna King
- All My Hope- The Dodrills
- Remember That He Loves You- Doug Anderson
- I Know Him- Inspirations
- Resurrection and The Life- Rachael Gill & Redeemed
- A Stone’s Throw Away- The Hinson Family
- You Can Get There From Here- MARK209
- There Is A God- Summit Trace
- Always Better- Kevin and Kim Abney
- Yours Amen- Isaacs
- I’ll Never Turn Back- Common Bond Quartet
- I Believe – BROS.4
- Coming On Strong- Cami Shrock
- Walking A Straight Path- Baker Family
- Go Tell- Perry Sisters
- Freedom- Liberty Quartet
- It’s A Good Life- 2nd Generation
- Come Go With Me To The Well- Stephens
- What Kind Of A Man- Surrendered
- Up To Something- Sacred Harmony
- If I Have To- The Coffmans
