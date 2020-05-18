Congratulations to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel (June 2020)Written by scoopsnews on May 18, 2020 – 6:25 am -
June 2020 Southern Gospel Top 100
1. Can I Get A Witness- The Sound
2. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory- Old Paths
3. I Believe The Book – Legacy 5
4. I Remember The Fish- Greater Vision
5. There Is A God- Hyssongs
6. I See Revival- Crabb Family
7. Grace Became Amazing- Gordon Mote
8. The God I Serve- Karen Peck & New River
9. Yes- Triumphant Quartet
10. Get Me There- Talleys
11. Walking Through Fire- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
12. How About You- Whisnants
13. Go Down Again- Wisecarvers
14. It Never Gets Old- Perrys
15. Awesome Power Of Prayer- Collingsworth Family
16. Table Of The King- Tim Livingston
17. A Song To Remind You- Steeles
18. Love Like I’m Leavin- Gaither Vocal Band
19. King Of Kings- Kingsmen
20. Learning To Dance In The Rain- Jeff & Sheri Easter
21. Glorious God- Lauren Talley
22. Forever Settled- Inspirations
23. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb- Mark Trammell Quartet
24. I Sang Myself Happy- Old Time Preachers Quartet’s
25. Those Same Hands- Gold City
26. For Your Glory- Battle Cry
27. When I Turn To You- Jason Crabb
28. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace- Down East Boys
29. I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under- Kingdom Heirs
30. I Want To Live For Jesus- Mylon Hayes Family
31. Just As Blessed- Josh & Ashley Franks
32. When God Says Wait- Browders
33. Without Jesus- Brian Free & Assurance
34. Between The Prayer And The Answer- LeFevre Quartet
35. If This Altar Could Talk- Williamsons
36. We All Need A Savior- McKameys
37. House of God- Taylor’s
38. Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound- Justified
39. It’s A Beautiful Day- Mark Bishop
40. Love Don’t- 11th Hour
41. Follow Me To The Cross- Jim & Melissa Brady
42. Angels Sing My Victory Song- Sunday Drive
43. Peace Like A River- Masters Voice
44. After The Storm- Erwins
45. River Of Grace- Zane & Donna King
46. Water Walker- Kramers
47. We Are Not Ashamed- Hope’s Journey
48. Have You Anything To Tell- Phillips Family
49. 33- Wilburn & Wilburn
50. God Is Shaking Our Land- Sweetwater Revival
51. The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch- Tribute Quartet
52. I’m Saved- Hoppers
53. God At His Best- Michael Combs
54. If God Pulled Back The Curtain- Nelons
55. I’ll Have A New Song- Ivan Parker
56. Behold The Lamb- Bowling Family
57. This Grace- Joseph Habedank
58. I Lean On You Lord- Diplomats
59. Seeking For Me- Mercy’s Well
60. Heaven- Soul’d Out Quartet
61. Nothing At All- High Road
62. Reason For The Rain- Jay Stone Singers
63. Happy Glad Day- Heart 2 Heart
64. Build One For Me- Ed Meadows
65. That Little Crowded Room- Tim Menzies
66. Didn’t He Promise- Lore Family
67. More Than Enough- Bibletones
68. Singing My Song- Isbell Family
69. Riding The Wind- Jackson Heights
70. Let It Be The Cross- Carolina Boys Quartet
71. Satan Hates Sunday’s- Family Legacy
72. Hallelujah For The Cross- River’s Edge
73. Troubled Sea- Hazel Parker Stanley
74. I Will Glory In The Story- Austin & Ethan Whisnant
75. A New Look- Blackwood Brothers Quartet
76. Dear Yesterday- Michael Booth
77. How Big Is God Medley- Guardians
78. Somebody’s Praying For Me- Bledsoes
79. Little Wooden Church On The Hill- Dennis Jolly
80. I Can’t Quit- Adams Family
81. Jesus Proved His Love For Me- Chronicle
82. In Jesus Name We Pray- Port City Quartet
83. Dream Small- 3 Heath Brothers
84. I’ll Say Thanks- John Whisnant
85. Nothing But- Three Bridges
86. Lord Send Me A Mountain- Porter Family
87. Countless- Endless Highway
88. Old Fashioned Way- Joyaires
89. Never Be The Same- Purpose
90. March On- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack
91. Let’s Carry On- New Ground
92. Broken China- Michael Roberts
93. Climb- BloodBought
94. It Ain’t Over When It’s Over- Griffith Family
95. A Greater Healing- Melissa Evans
96. What Can Change The World- Sunday Drive
97. Guilty- Reign Down
98. Heaven Is Mine- Woodalls
99. Fearfully and Wonderfully Made- Journeys
100. Calvary’s Touch- Barry Rowland & Deliverance
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel (June 2020)
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.