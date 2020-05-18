Congratulations to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel (June 2020)

Written by scoopsnews on May 18, 2020 – 6:25 am -

June 2020 Southern Gospel Top 100

1. Can I Get A Witness- The Sound

2. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory- Old Paths

3. I Believe The Book – Legacy 5

4. I Remember The Fish- Greater Vision

5. There Is A God- Hyssongs

6. I See Revival- Crabb Family

7. Grace Became Amazing- Gordon Mote

8. The God I Serve- Karen Peck & New River

9. Yes- Triumphant Quartet

10. Get Me There- Talleys

11. Walking Through Fire- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

12. How About You- Whisnants

13. Go Down Again- Wisecarvers

14. It Never Gets Old- Perrys

15. Awesome Power Of Prayer- Collingsworth Family

16. Table Of The King- Tim Livingston

17. A Song To Remind You- Steeles

18. Love Like I’m Leavin- Gaither Vocal Band

19. King Of Kings- Kingsmen

20. Learning To Dance In The Rain- Jeff & Sheri Easter

21. Glorious God- Lauren Talley

22. Forever Settled- Inspirations

23. God Has Provided Himself A Lamb- Mark Trammell Quartet

24. I Sang Myself Happy- Old Time Preachers Quartet’s

25. Those Same Hands- Gold City

26. For Your Glory- Battle Cry

27. When I Turn To You- Jason Crabb

28. Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace- Down East Boys

29. I’ll Never Get Over The Blood That I’m Under- Kingdom Heirs

30. I Want To Live For Jesus- Mylon Hayes Family

31. Just As Blessed- Josh & Ashley Franks

32. When God Says Wait- Browders

33. Without Jesus- Brian Free & Assurance

34. Between The Prayer And The Answer- LeFevre Quartet

35. If This Altar Could Talk- Williamsons

36. We All Need A Savior- McKameys

37. House of God- Taylor’s

38. Can’t Wait To Hear The Sound- Justified

39. It’s A Beautiful Day- Mark Bishop

40. Love Don’t- 11th Hour

41. Follow Me To The Cross- Jim & Melissa Brady

42. Angels Sing My Victory Song- Sunday Drive

43. Peace Like A River- Masters Voice

44. After The Storm- Erwins

45. River Of Grace- Zane & Donna King

46. Water Walker- Kramers

47. We Are Not Ashamed- Hope’s Journey

48. Have You Anything To Tell- Phillips Family

49. 33- Wilburn & Wilburn

50. God Is Shaking Our Land- Sweetwater Revival

51. The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch- Tribute Quartet

52. I’m Saved- Hoppers

53. God At His Best- Michael Combs

54. If God Pulled Back The Curtain- Nelons

55. I’ll Have A New Song- Ivan Parker

56. Behold The Lamb- Bowling Family

57. This Grace- Joseph Habedank

58. I Lean On You Lord- Diplomats

59. Seeking For Me- Mercy’s Well

60. Heaven- Soul’d Out Quartet

61. Nothing At All- High Road

62. Reason For The Rain- Jay Stone Singers

63. Happy Glad Day- Heart 2 Heart

64. Build One For Me- Ed Meadows

65. That Little Crowded Room- Tim Menzies

66. Didn’t He Promise- Lore Family

67. More Than Enough- Bibletones

68. Singing My Song- Isbell Family

69. Riding The Wind- Jackson Heights

70. Let It Be The Cross- Carolina Boys Quartet

71. Satan Hates Sunday’s- Family Legacy

72. Hallelujah For The Cross- River’s Edge

73. Troubled Sea- Hazel Parker Stanley

74. I Will Glory In The Story- Austin & Ethan Whisnant

75. A New Look- Blackwood Brothers Quartet

76. Dear Yesterday- Michael Booth

77. How Big Is God Medley- Guardians

78. Somebody’s Praying For Me- Bledsoes

79. Little Wooden Church On The Hill- Dennis Jolly

80. I Can’t Quit- Adams Family

81. Jesus Proved His Love For Me- Chronicle

82. In Jesus Name We Pray- Port City Quartet

83. Dream Small- 3 Heath Brothers

84. I’ll Say Thanks- John Whisnant

85. Nothing But- Three Bridges

86. Lord Send Me A Mountain- Porter Family

87. Countless- Endless Highway

88. Old Fashioned Way- Joyaires

89. Never Be The Same- Purpose

90. March On- Blake & Jenna Bolerjack

91. Let’s Carry On- New Ground

92. Broken China- Michael Roberts

93. Climb- BloodBought

94. It Ain’t Over When It’s Over- Griffith Family

95. A Greater Healing- Melissa Evans

96. What Can Change The World- Sunday Drive

97. Guilty- Reign Down

98. Heaven Is Mine- Woodalls

99. Fearfully and Wonderfully Made- Journeys

100. Calvary’s Touch- Barry Rowland & Deliverance

