Congratulations to the "SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country"- December
November 25, 2019
- Put On The Whole Armor Of God- Reed Brothers
- Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
- God Did It- Greg Day
- God, You’re So Good- Mike Leichner
- Six Feet- Tim Menzies
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
- You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
- I’m Reminded-The Dodsons
- Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
- Down At The Altar- Pardoned
- The Ultimate Veteran- Mike Walker
- I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
- Mama Said- Kolt Barber
- Between A Church Pew And A Bar Stool- James Payne
- This Is Not My Heaven- Heath Knox
- Mom- Tim Atwood
- No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
- If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
- Black Sheep- Mary Burke
- Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
- Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
- This Train- Scott Brown Band
- God, Oral Roberts, & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
- Think Again- Hunter May
- On The Inside- Wade Phillips
- Til I Get Home- Billy Droze
- Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
- Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
- Grateful- Chris Golden
- Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
- Three Story House- Don Stiles
- I’m Not Who I Used To Be- Tonja Rose
- If I Were In Your Shoes- Chuck Day
- You Are The Christ- Kevin & Kim Abney
- The Storm- Cane & Kelly
- Straight and Narrow Road- Blood Bought
- You’re Looking More like Your Father- Journeys
- My Kind of People- Mark209
- What A Friend We Have in Jesus- Greg McDougal
*This Chart will be published in the January issue of SGN Scoops.
