Congratulations to the “SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country”- December

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40 December 2019

  1. Put On The Whole Armor Of God- Reed Brothers
  2. Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
  3. God Did It- Greg Day
  4. God, You’re So Good- Mike Leichner
  5. Six Feet- Tim Menzies
  6. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  7. Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
  8. You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
  9. I’m Reminded-The Dodsons
  10. Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
  11. Down At The Altar- Pardoned
  12. The Ultimate Veteran- Mike Walker
  13. I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
  14. Mama Said- Kolt Barber
  15. Between A Church Pew And A Bar Stool- James Payne
  16. This Is Not My Heaven- Heath Knox
  17. Mom- Tim Atwood
  18. No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
  19. If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
  20. Black Sheep- Mary Burke
  21. Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
  22. Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
  23. This Train- Scott Brown Band
  24. God, Oral Roberts, & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
  25. Think Again- Hunter May
  26. On The Inside- Wade Phillips
  27. Til I Get Home- Billy Droze
  28. Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
  29. Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
  30. Grateful- Chris Golden
  31. Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
  32. Three Story House- Don Stiles
  33. I’m Not Who I Used To Be- Tonja Rose
  34. If I Were In Your Shoes- Chuck Day
  35. You Are The Christ- Kevin & Kim Abney
  36. The Storm- Cane & Kelly
  37. Straight and Narrow Road- Blood Bought
  38. You’re Looking More like Your Father- Journeys
  39. My Kind of People- Mark209
  40. What A Friend We Have in Jesus- Greg McDougal

*This Chart will be published in the January issue of SGN Scoops.

 

 

 

 

 

 


