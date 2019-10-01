Congratulations to The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country- October

Written by scoopsnews on October 1, 2019 – 7:45 am -

Six Feet- Tim Menzies Grateful- Chris Golden Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose Mama Said- Kolt Barber Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James God, Oral Roberts & Billy Graham- Carol Barham Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs Mom- Tim Atwood If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken You’re Looking More like Your Father- The Journeys I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown Band No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith Mercy On Me- Foretold I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett Three Story House- Don Stiles You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston Think Again- Hunter May God Did It- Greg Day Winds Of The World- Tina Wakefield Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck Family Fortune- Judy Bailey He Took Me In- Appointed 2 This Train- Scott Brown Band Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans On The Inside- Wade Phillips If I Were In Your Shoes- Chuck Day Til I Get Home- Billy Droze Black Sheep- Mary Burke Nobody Like My Lord- Heather Thomas Van Deren Rather Be A Moon- Jimmy R Price What A Friend We Have In Jesus- Greg McDougal Till The Rivers All Run Dry- Gene Reasoner Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans The Storm – Cane & Kelly Chasing After You- Brittany Morse Man on Monday- Band Reeves Good Things- James Gee

*This chart will be posted in the November Edition of SGN Scoops.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related