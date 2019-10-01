Congratulations to The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country- October

Congratulations to The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country- OctoberWritten by scoopsnews on October 1, 2019 – 7:45 am -
- Six Feet- Tim Menzies
- Grateful- Chris Golden
- Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
- Mama Said- Kolt Barber
- Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
- God, Oral Roberts & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
- Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
- Mom- Tim Atwood
- If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
- You’re Looking More like Your Father- The Journeys
- I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown Band
- No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
- Mercy On Me- Foretold
- I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
- Three Story House- Don Stiles
- You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
- Think Again- Hunter May
- God Did It- Greg Day
- Winds Of The World- Tina Wakefield
- Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
- Family Fortune- Judy Bailey
- He Took Me In- Appointed 2
- This Train- Scott Brown Band
- Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
- Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
- On The Inside- Wade Phillips
- If I Were In Your Shoes- Chuck Day
- Til I Get Home- Billy Droze
- Black Sheep- Mary Burke
- Nobody Like My Lord- Heather Thomas Van Deren
- Rather Be A Moon- Jimmy R Price
- What A Friend We Have In Jesus- Greg McDougal
- Till The Rivers All Run Dry- Gene Reasoner
- Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
- The Storm – Cane & Kelly
- Chasing After You- Brittany Morse
- Man on Monday- Band Reeves
- Good Things- James Gee
*This chart will be posted in the November Edition of SGN Scoops.
