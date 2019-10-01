Congratulations to The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country- October

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40 October 2019

  1. Six Feet- Tim Menzies
  2. Grateful- Chris Golden
  3. Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
  4. Mama Said- Kolt Barber
  5. Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
  6. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  7. Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
  8. God, Oral Roberts & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
  9. Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
  10. Mom- Tim Atwood
  11. If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
  12. You’re Looking More like Your Father- The Journeys
  13. I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown Band
  14. No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
  15. Mercy On Me- Foretold
  16. I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
  17. Three Story House- Don Stiles
  18. You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
  19. Think Again- Hunter May
  20. God Did It- Greg Day
  21. Winds Of The World- Tina Wakefield
  22. Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
  23. Family Fortune- Judy Bailey
  24. He Took Me In- Appointed 2
  25. This Train- Scott Brown Band
  26. Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
  27. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
  28. On The Inside- Wade Phillips
  29. If I Were In Your Shoes- Chuck Day
  30. Til I Get Home- Billy Droze
  31. Black Sheep- Mary Burke
  32. Nobody Like My Lord- Heather Thomas Van Deren
  33. Rather Be A Moon- Jimmy R Price
  34. What A Friend We Have In Jesus- Greg McDougal
  35. Till The Rivers All Run Dry- Gene Reasoner
  36. Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
  37. The Storm – Cane & Kelly
  38. Chasing After You- Brittany Morse
  39. Man on Monday- Band Reeves
  40. Good Things- James Gee

*This chart will be posted in the November Edition of SGN Scoops.


