Congratulations To The “SGN SCOOPS TOP 40” in Christian Country For September 2018!Written by scoopsnews on August 20, 2018 – 8:56 am -
- Reed Brothers- Holding On
- Sonshine Road- When Grandpa Sang How Great Thou Art
- Gene Reasoner- Daddy, I’m Home
- Lisa Daggs- Wonderful
- Aaron Wilburn- No Charge
- Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
- Gayla Earlene- I Got This
- Christian Davis- Every Scar
- Wyatt Nations- Living Proof
- Lindsay Huggins- Not In This House
- Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus
- Heath Knox- Face To Face
- Cori and Kelly- Take Me Back To Church
- Hunter May- Number One Fan
- Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
- Mercy Mountain Boys-Better Way Of Livin
- Kolt Barber- Send The Rain
- Ava Kasich- Speak The Word
- Amy Richardson- Sweet Whispers
- Wade Phillips- Big Time Memories
- Jenna Faith- Shine On
- Freddie Heart- See You There
- Mary Fay Jackson- No One Compares To You Lord
- Bruce Hedrick- I’ll Take It From Here
- Tony Alan Bates- Numbered
- Jami Lynn Flanakin-Oh, My God
- David Gresham- Remember The Soldier
- John Randolph- Only Room For Love
- Tonja Rose- When the Mountain Can’t Be Moved
- Answered Prayer- When He Says Arise
- Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life
- Trinity Wennerstrom- Cinderella
- Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me
- Ronnie Horton- Call On Jesus
- Doug Corum- Don’t let The Devil Ride
- Barbara Fairchild- Family Ties
- Jimmy R. Price- Hey Brother DJ
- McKay Project- Love You Like Mary
- Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday
- Gunner Carr- Take My Hand
Tags: Christian Country Top 40
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations To The “SGN SCOOPS TOP 40” in Christian Country For September 2018!
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.