Congratulations To The “SGN SCOOPS TOP 40” in Christian Country For September 2018!

Written by scoopsnews on August 20, 2018 – 8:56 am -

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40- September 2018

  1. Reed Brothers- Holding On
  2. Sonshine Road- When Grandpa Sang How Great Thou Art
  3. Gene Reasoner- Daddy, I’m Home
  4. Lisa Daggs- Wonderful
  5. Aaron Wilburn- No Charge
  6. Chuck Hancock- One Pair Of Hands
  7. Gayla Earlene- I Got This
  8. Christian Davis- Every Scar
  9. Wyatt Nations- Living Proof
  10. Lindsay Huggins- Not In This House
  11. Terry Davis- Braggin On Jesus
  12. Heath Knox- Face To Face
  13. Cori and Kelly- Take Me Back To Church
  14. Hunter May- Number One Fan
  15. Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
  16. Mercy Mountain Boys-Better Way Of Livin
  17. Kolt Barber- Send The Rain
  18. Ava Kasich- Speak The Word
  19. Amy Richardson- Sweet Whispers
  20. Wade Phillips- Big Time Memories
  21. Jenna Faith- Shine On
  22. Freddie Heart- See You There
  23. Mary Fay Jackson- No One Compares To You Lord
  24. Bruce Hedrick- I’ll Take It From Here
  25. Tony Alan Bates- Numbered
  26. Jami Lynn Flanakin-Oh, My God
  27. David Gresham- Remember The Soldier
  28. John Randolph- Only Room For Love
  29. Tonja Rose- When the Mountain Can’t Be Moved
  30. Answered Prayer- When He Says Arise
  31. Shellem Cline- This Thing Called Life
  32. Trinity Wennerstrom- Cinderella
  33. Mike Leichner- Don’t Bring The Country Out In Me
  34. Ronnie Horton- Call On Jesus
  35. Doug Corum- Don’t let The Devil Ride
  36. Barbara Fairchild- Family Ties
  37. Jimmy R. Price- Hey Brother DJ
  38. McKay Project- Love You Like Mary
  39. Brent Harrison- This Side Of Sunday
  40. Gunner Carr- Take My Hand

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations To The “SGN SCOOPS TOP 40” in Christian Country For September 2018!

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.