Congratulations to The Stuffle Family

Written by scoopsnews on June 20, 2018 – 1:57 pm -

From Pastor Bill Bailey (06-19-18)

I had the privilege of notifying Libbi and Jared of Tracy’s Hall of Fame induction last week. Since it was made public this morning by the SGMA’s official announcement, I wanted to share this special video with everyone. Thanks Troy for capturing the moment. Feel free to share to help spread the word. Congrats to Tracy and the entire Stuffle/Perry family. It’s an honor well deserved!

Check out the complete list of all inductees below. Congratulations everyone!

Below is the video with Pastor Bill giving the news to Libbi and Jared. It has been a difficult year for The Perry’s. We are so thrilled and from the entire staff at SGN Scoops…… Congratulations!!!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related