Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases/SGN SCOOPS For October 2020

Thank you to our reporting DJS and stations for selecting The Top 20 New Releases to radio for October 2020.

The New Release Show will air on SGM RADIO Thursday 9/24 at 7:00 PM CST.

1 Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads 2 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind 3 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley 4 All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown 5 Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music 6 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads 7 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown 8 Hallelujah, What A Savior Soul’d Out/Crossroads 9 Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown 10 Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads 11 Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent 12 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet/Family Music Group 13 Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group 14 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent 15 The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road 16 The Exodus Exodus/Independent 17 They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent 18 There Was Jesus Living Faith Quartet/Family Music Group 19 You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion 20 No Depression In Heaven Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

