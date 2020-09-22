Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases/SGN SCOOPS For October 2020

Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases/SGN SCOOPS For October 2020Written by scoopsnews on September 22, 2020 – 5:58 am -
Thank you to our reporting DJS and stations for selecting The Top 20 New Releases to radio for October 2020.
The New Release Show will air on SGM RADIO Thursday 9/24 at 7:00 PM CST.
|1
|Just Drink The Water
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|2
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|3
|Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|4
|All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|5
|Wilderness
|Isaacs/Gaither Music
|6
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|7
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians/StowTown
|8
|Hallelujah, What A Savior
|Soul’d Out/Crossroads
|9
|Salvation’s Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|10
|Gonna Keep Livin
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|11
|Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified Quartet/Independent
|12
|What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Quartet/Family Music Group
|13
|Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|14
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|15
|The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|16
|The Exodus
|Exodus/Independent
|17
|They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|18
|There Was Jesus
|Living Faith Quartet/Family Music Group
|19
|You Are Still Father
|Walkers/Mansion
|20
|No Depression In Heaven
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
