Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases/SGN SCOOPS For October 2020

Thank you to our reporting DJS and stations for selecting The Top 20 New Releases to radio for October 2020.

The New Release Show will air on SGM RADIO Thursday 9/24 at 7:00 PM CST.

1 Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
2 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind
3 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
4 All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
5 Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music
6 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
7 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown
8 Hallelujah, What A Savior Soul’d Out/Crossroads
9 Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown
10 Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads
11 Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
12 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet/Family Music Group
13 Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group
14 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent
15 The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
16 The Exodus Exodus/Independent
17 They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent
18 There Was Jesus Living Faith Quartet/Family Music Group
19 You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion
20 No Depression In Heaven Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

