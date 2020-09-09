Congratulations to the Top 5 “ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 3:38 pm -

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Top 5

Sarah Davison

Tim Kinchen

Jeff Stice

Tim Chandler

 

Richard Hyssong

 

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


