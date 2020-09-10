Congratulations To The Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations To The Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 5:01 pm -
Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist of The Year
Top 5
Debra Wilson
Tonja Rose
Becky Rochester Matthews
Shona Wilkes Smith
Deborah Johnson
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
