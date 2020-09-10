Congratulations To The Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond Awards

Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist of The Year

Top 5

 

Debra Wilson
Tonja Rose
Becky Rochester Matthews
Shona Wilkes Smith
Deborah Johnson

