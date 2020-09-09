Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 4:20 pm -
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Top 5
Eagle’s Wings- Who But God
Heaven’s Mountain Band- Most Requested Prayer
High Road- Heaven’s Back Yard
Tonja Rose- Call on God
I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
