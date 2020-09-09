Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond Awards

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Top 5

Eagle’s Wings- Who But God

Heaven’s Mountain Band- Most Requested Prayer

High Road- Heaven’s Back Yard

Tonja Rose- Call on God

I Start Each Day With The Lord- Britton Family & Friends

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.