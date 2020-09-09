Congratulations to the Top 5 “Christian Country Group of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the Top 5 “Christian Country Group of The Year” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 3:12 pm -
CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR
Top 5
Sunday Drive
High Road
PARDONED
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
