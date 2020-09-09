Congratulations to the Top 5 “Christian Country Group of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR

Top 5 
MARK209

MARK209

The Freemans

Sunday Drive

HighRoad

PARDONED

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


