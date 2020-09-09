Congratulations to the Top 5 “Christian Country Song of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Christian Country Song of the Year

Top 5
Jessica Horton: Both Feet In

Jessica Horton- Pictures

Chris Golden

Chris Golden- Grateful

MARK209 Announces the Return of Joe Armstro

MARK209- My Kind Of People

Tim Menzies-Six Feet

Tonja Rose- I’m Not Who I used To Be

 

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


