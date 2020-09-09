Congratulations to the Top 5 “Christian Country Song of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the Top 5 “Christian Country Song of The Year” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 3:27 pm -
Christian Country Song of the Year
Tim Menzies-Six Feet
Tonja Rose- I’m Not Who I used To Be
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
