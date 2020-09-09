Congratulations to the Top 5 “Female Vocalists of the Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Female Vocalist Of The Year
TOP 5
Sheri Easter

Sheri Easter

 

Lisa Chesser Williamson Recovering From Surgery

Lisa Chesser Williamson

 

Karen Peck Gooch of Karen Peck and New River

Karen Peck Gooch

 

Ashley Franks

 

Sonya Browder

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


