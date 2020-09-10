Congratulations to the Top 5 “Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR” 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 5:39 pm -

Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR Top 5

Tonja Rose- I’m Not Who I Used To Be

Detty Sisters- God’s Not Through With You Yet

High Road- Faith, Hope, and Love

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

