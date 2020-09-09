Congratulations to the TOP 5 “J.D. Sumner LIVING LEGEND Award” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the TOP 5 “J.D. Sumner LIVING LEGEND Award” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 6:03 am -
J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD
A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more. PREVIOUS WINNERS: (No longer eligible for this award)
Bill Gaither, Squire Parsons, Ben Speer, Connie Hopper, Claude Hopper, Ann Downing & LuLu Roman
Danny Funderburk
Ed O’Neal
Randy Dale Shelnut
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
