Congratulations to the TOP 5 “J.D. Sumner LIVING LEGEND Award” 2020 Diamond Awards

 J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD

A once-in-a-lifetime honor to recognize the living performer for whom the fans feel has made the greatest contribution to Southern Gospel music over a career spanning 25 years or more. PREVIOUS WINNERS: (No longer eligible for this award)
Bill Gaither, Squire Parsons, Ben Speer, Connie Hopper, Claude Hopper, Ann Downing & LuLu Roman

 

Jan Buckner Goff

 


Danny Funderburk

 

 

Les Butler

 

Ed O’Neal

 

 

Randy Dale Shelnut

 

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


