Congratulations to the TOP 5 “QUARTET OF THE YEAR”- 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

“Quartet Of The Year”  – A Traditional Group With 4 Part harmony

TOP 5

Kingsmen
The Kingdom Heirs

 

Triumphant

Triumphant Quartet

 

Gold City

 

The Lefevre Quartet

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


