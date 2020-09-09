Congratulations to the TOP 5 “QUARTET OF THE YEAR”- 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the TOP 5 “QUARTET OF THE YEAR”- 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 8:29 am -
“Quartet Of The Year” – A Traditional Group With 4 Part harmony
TOP 5
Kingsmen
Triumphant Quartet
Gold City
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
