Congratulations to the TOP 5 “QUARTET OF THE YEAR”- 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 8:29 am -

“Quartet Of The Year” – A Traditional Group With 4 Part harmony

TOP 5

Kingsmen

Triumphant Quartet

Gold City

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related