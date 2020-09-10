Congratulations to the Top 5 “Radio Station Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Radio Station Of The Year

Top 5

KWFC- Springfield , Mo

WJBZ-Knoxville, TN

WJCR-Upton, KY

WWWC- Wilkesboro, NC

WCKB- Dunn , NC

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.