Congratulations to the Top 5 “Song Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 2:29 pm -

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

SONG OF THE YEAR:

Top 5

 Hope Bowling with The Bowling Family
The Bowling Family- The People That God Gives You

Beyond the Song: The Hyssongs sing There is a God

Hyssongs- Choose Life

11th Hour brings dynamic talents to A Lot With A Littl

11th Hour- I’d Like To Meet The Preacher

 

Browders- You’re Not In This Alone

 

Williamsons 2019

The Williamsons- Every Moment , Every Mountain, Every Mile

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


