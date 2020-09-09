Congratulations to the Top 5 “Songwriter of the Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 3:56 pm -

Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year

Top 5

Kenna Turner West

Dianne Wilkinson

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

