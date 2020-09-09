Congratulations to The Top 5 “Sunrise Artist” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

SUNRISE AWARD – for a new or developing artist who has seen growth in their career
this past year. This award is also a once-in-a-lifetime honor

Top 5

 

Cami Shrock
Greg Sullivan
Fayth Lore
Levi Mills
Mitchell Whisnant

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


