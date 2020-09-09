Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Duet” 2020 Diamond Awards

Sunrise Duet Of The Year A New Or Developing Gospel Group

The Journeys

Kevin and Kim Abney

Detty Sisters

Austin and Ethan Whisnant

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.