Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Duet” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 12:49 pm -
Sunrise Duet Of The Year A New Or Developing Gospel Group
Top 5
The Dodsons
The Journeys
Kevin and Kim Abney
Detty Sisters
Austin and Ethan Whisnant
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
Tags: Top 5 Diamond Awards 2020
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Duet” 2020 Diamond Awards
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.