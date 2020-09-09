Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Duet” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Sunrise Duet Of The Year A New Or Developing Gospel Group

Top 5

The Dodsons
The Journeys
Kevin and Kim Abney
Detty Sisters
Austin and Ethan Whisnant

