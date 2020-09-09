Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 1:52 pm -

Sunrise Quartet Of the Year Top 5

Master Peace Quartet

Carolina

Liberty Quartet

Real Truth Revival

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related