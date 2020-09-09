Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 1:52 pm -
Sunrise Quartet Of the Year
Top 5
Master Peace Quartet
Carolina
Liberty Quartet
Real Truth Revival
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
