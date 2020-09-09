Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

September 9, 2020

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Sunrise Quartet Of the Year

Top 5

Bibletones

Bibletones

 

Master Peace Quartet

 

Carolina

 

Liberty Quartet

Real Truth Revival

 

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

 

 

 


