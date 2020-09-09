Congratulations to the TOP 5 “Trio Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

 

“Trio Of The Year”

A Traditional Group with 3 Part Harmony

Top 5

11th Hour brings dynamic talents to A Lot With A Littl

11th Hour

Booth Brothers

Booth Brothers

Greater Vision Adds New Vocalist

Greater Vision

Sweetheart Stories: Susannah and Grant Gibson

Karen Peck & New River

Beyond the Song: The Hyssongs sing There is a God

Hyssongs

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

 


