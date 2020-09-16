Congratulations to Tonja Rose and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country October 2020

1 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion

2 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion

3 Superman Greg McDougal/Independent

4 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent

5 I Can’t Leave The Cross Heather Thomas Van-Deren

6 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records

7 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent

8 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden

9 Til The End Freemans/Independent

10 Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent

11 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion

12 Get Your Praise On Andrew Marshall/Independent

13 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

14 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C .Records

15 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent

16 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Promise Land

17 JailBreak MARK209

18 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent

19 Always Angels David Timms/Patterson Music Group

20 I’ll Never Walk Alone Livin Forgiven/Independent

21 If You Believe It Steve Bridgemon/Independent

22 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent

23 A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

24 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records

25 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent

26 In The Shadow Of The Cross James Payne/Independent

27 God In The Guitar Strings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

28 Can I Run Away From Here Sharon Stewart & Out Of Ashes

29 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent

30 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent

31 My Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent

32 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Independent

33 If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/ Independent

34 This is Where Jesus Would Go Sonshine Road/Independent

35 Fit For A King Gene Watson/Independent

36 Love Ain’t Love Til You Give It Away Jan Harbuck/Independent

37 Oh The Lord Has Been Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley

38 What A Beautiful Day Waymasters/Independent

39 Rosie Chuck Hancock