Congratulations to Tonja Rose and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country October 2020

|1
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|2
|Preacher’s Daughter
|Pardoned/Mansion
|3
|Superman
|Greg McDougal/Independent
|4
|I Talk To God
|Mary Burke/Independent
|5
|I Can’t Leave The Cross
|Heather Thomas Van-Deren
|6
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|7
|Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|8
|Mercy Came Running
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|9
|Til The End
|Freemans/Independent
|10
|Thank You Lord For This Day
|Chris Golden/Independent
|11
|Blessed Assurance
|Walkers/Mansion
|12
|Get Your Praise On
|Andrew Marshall/Independent
|13
|You’re Everywhere
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|14
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C .Records
|15
|They Tried
|Doug Corum/Independent
|16
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Promise Land
|17
|JailBreak
|MARK209
|18
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|19
|Always Angels
|David Timms/Patterson Music Group
|20
|I’ll Never Walk Alone
|Livin Forgiven/Independent
|21
|If You Believe It
|Steve Bridgemon/Independent
|22
|Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|23
|A Greater Healing
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|24
|I Am Not Afraid
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|25
|Laugh Often
|Kali Rose/Independent
|26
|In The Shadow Of The Cross
|James Payne/Independent
|27
|God In The Guitar Strings
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|28
|Can I Run Away From Here
|Sharon Stewart & Out Of Ashes
|29
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
|30
|Still A Special Place
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|31
|My Retirement Home
|Ed Meadows/Independent
|32
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|33
|If I Were In Your Shoes
|Chuck Day/ Independent
|34
|This is Where Jesus Would Go
|Sonshine Road/Independent
|35
|Fit For A King
|Gene Watson/Independent
|36
|Love Ain’t Love Til You Give It Away
|Jan Harbuck/Independent
|37
|Oh The Lord Has Been Good To Me
|Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
|38
|What A Beautiful Day
|Waymasters/Independent
|39
|Rosie
|Chuck Hancock
|40
|Living For Jesus
|Bruce Hedrick/Independent
