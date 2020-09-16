Congratulations to Tonja Rose and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country October 2020

1 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
2 Preacher’s Daughter Pardoned/Mansion
3 Superman Greg McDougal/Independent
4 I Talk To God Mary Burke/Independent
5 I Can’t Leave The Cross Heather Thomas Van-Deren
6 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
7 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
8 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden
9 Til The End Freemans/Independent
10 Thank You Lord For This Day Chris Golden/Independent
11 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion
12 Get Your Praise On Andrew Marshall/Independent
13 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
14 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C .Records
15 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent
16 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Promise Land
17 JailBreak MARK209
18 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent
19 Always Angels David Timms/Patterson Music Group
20 I’ll Never Walk Alone Livin Forgiven/Independent
21 If You Believe It Steve Bridgemon/Independent
22 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent
23 A Greater Healing Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
24 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
25 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent
26 In The Shadow Of The Cross James Payne/Independent
27 God In The Guitar Strings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
28 Can I Run Away From Here Sharon Stewart & Out Of Ashes
29 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
30 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent
31 My Retirement Home Ed Meadows/Independent
32 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Independent
33 If I Were In Your Shoes Chuck Day/ Independent
34 This is Where Jesus Would Go Sonshine Road/Independent
35 Fit For A King Gene Watson/Independent
36 Love Ain’t Love Til You Give It Away Jan Harbuck/Independent
37 Oh The Lord Has Been Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
38 What A Beautiful Day Waymasters/Independent
39 Rosie Chuck Hancock
40 Living For Jesus Bruce Hedrick/Independent

