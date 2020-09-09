Congratulations to Top 5 “Duet Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Duet Of The Year- A Group Consisting of Two Singers

Top 5

Zane and Donna King

CT and Becky Townsend

Chronicle Joins Lighthouse Media Group

Chronicle

 

Josh and Ashley Franks

 

The Tacketts

 

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


