Congratulations to Top 5 “Duet Of The Year” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 10:54 am -
Duet Of The Year- A Group Consisting of Two Singers
Top 5
CT and Becky Townsend
Josh and Ashley Franks
The Tacketts
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
Tags: Top 5 Diamond Awards 2020
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to Top 5 “Duet Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.