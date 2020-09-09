Congratulations to Top 5 “Duet Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 10:54 am -

Duet Of The Year- A Group Consisting of Two Singers Top 5

CT and Becky Townsend Josh and Ashley Franks The Tacketts

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

