Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Tribute

Congratulations to Tribute Quartet for The # 1 song (SGN SCOOPS), “Fear Not.”

 

November 2020 1 Fear Not Tribute Quartet/Daywind
2 Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
3 Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown
4 Never A Time Perrys/StowTown
5 Make The Last Days Count Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
6 Leavin Littles/Independent
7 Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads
8 Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
9 Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads
10 Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records
11 My Home Browders/Dream Big
12 What We Need Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
13 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family/Crossroads
14 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind
15 I’m Travelin On Carolina Boys/Crossroads
16 Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent
17 What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown
18 Look At All I Lost Old Paths/Crossroads
19 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
20 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
21 How Big Is God Medley Guardians/StowTown
22 Jordan Nelons/Daywind
23 I’ll Have To Run Rivers Edge/ Independent
24 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
25 Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
26 Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind
27 The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
28 The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown
29 Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
30 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads
31 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop/Crossroads
32 Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
33 Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
34 Victory Road Bibletones/Independent
35 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
36 God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads
37 All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
38 Faithful In These Times Wilbanks/Chapel Valley
39 What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
40 Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
41 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music
42 This Grace Joseph Habedank/Daywind
43 When I Leave It In Your Hands Billy Huddleston/Independent
44 I’ll Say Thanks John Whisnant/Independent
45 City Of Gold Chronicle/Independent
46 Til the End Freeman’s/Independent
47 God Of Second Chances High Road/New Day Records
48 He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
49 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
50 He’s Still There Lance Driskell/Independent
51 Headed Home, Almost There Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
52 Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads
53 No Longer Slaves Battle Cry/ Chapel Valley
54 Better Off There Browns/StowTown
55 Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
56 I’ll Praise You Austin & Etan Whisnant/UIA
57 Angels Sing My Victory Song Sunday Drive/Crossroads
58 Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind
59 Behold The Lamb Bowling Family/Daywind
60 Heart 2 Heart/ Independent
61 Like He’s Already Done
Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Family Music Group
62 Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
63 Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
64 Another Soul is Saved Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
65/ Mountan Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley
66 That’s My Preacher Les Butler/Family Music Group
67 Land Of Forever Dysart Family/Independent
68 Bold In The Boat Fields Of Grace/ Independent
69 Salvation Song Taylors/StowTown
70 We Need A Savior Cami Shrock/Independent
71 Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Old Church Choir
72 Thankful And Sincere Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
73 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
74 Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
75 Jailbreak MARK209/Independent
76 I’m So Saved Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
77 You’re Cries Have Awoken The Master Georgia/Independent
78 Outta The Tree Amen Quartet/Independent
79 Just A Little Bit Wiser Chelsea Estis/Independent
80 Blessed Assurance Walkers/Mansion
81 They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent
82 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent
83 I Believe Ricky Atkinson/Resting Place Music
84 When Your Back Is To The Wall Big Mo/Independent
85 We Come In Jesus Name Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
86 You Can Live Again Susan Whisnant/UIA
87 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
88 Here’s A Reminder Hoskins Family/Patterson Music Group
89 Somewhere Praying Bates Family/Independent
90 Here I Am Lord 4 Calvary Quartet/Independent
91 Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
92 My Father’s Business Isaiah 61/Independent
93 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
94 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
95 Anchor Of My Soul Chandlers/Chapel Valley
96 He Prayed Her Home Southern Plainsmen/Independent
97 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Independent
98 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
99 Proof Is In The Scars Vernon Greeson/Independent
100 Nobody Glory Way Quartet/ Independent

