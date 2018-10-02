Congratulations to Vonda Easley and Jack Armstrong

Congratulations to Vonda Easley and Jack ArmstrongWritten by scoopsnews on October 2, 2018 – 11:42 am -
Vonda Kay Easley & Jack Armstrong, III will be married on Sunday, October Twenty- First Two Thousand Eighteen at People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd , Savannah, Tennessee. Pastor Josh Franks will officiate the wedding. The wedding will take place immediately after the morning service. Everyone is invited to attend.
- Wedding reception will take place on November 30th , 6:00 PM at “Old School Antiques” located at 47 Barfield School Drive in Lineville, Alabama. If you would like to celebrate this happy occasion with us, Please RSVP: Tajuana Gossage – (256)-239-2168 or Paula Hendrick 256- (256) 405-8091
