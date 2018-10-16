Convoy of Hope at work in devastated Florida after Hurricane Michael

Written by Staff on October 16, 2018 – 11:54 am -

Hurricane Michael brought much devastation to the panhandle of Florida, especially to the northwest coastal towns like Mexico Beach and Panama City. We have readership in that area, and so many of you from across the country and in other countries have asked how to send aid quickly, directly and securely. We believe the Convoy of Hope, already in the area now, is a great resource for aid to those affected by the hurricane.

On their website, Convoy of Hope states: “As a faith-based, nonprofit organization, Convoy of Hope has helped more than 100 million people throughout the world by sharing food, water, emergency supplies, agricultural know-how and opportunities that empower people to live independent lives free from poverty, disease and hunger.” They have shown up-to-date relief efforts on their site, and their latest statement gives a current view of aid to the needy.

OCTOBER 16, 2018 | 12:25 P.M. SPRINGFIELD, MO. Convoy of Hope is responding in full force to help communities affected by Hurricane Michael. Since the storm made landfall, we’ve distributed more than 300,000 pounds of product to 15,000 individuals from our central distribution hub in Marianna, Florida.

Using drive-thru distribution, Convoy staff and volunteers are serving families and individuals with water, food, ice, hygiene kits, and other disaster relief supplies. Mobile distribution has also begun, and we’ve delivered supplies in 18 surrounding communities.

We are currently moving our distribution hub in Marianna from Walmart to Rivertown Community Church. The move allows Convoy to set up a more permanent location and will provide us with 15,000 square feet of warehouse space for product.

The pictures posted of Marianna, Florida, were sent from Angela Marie Parker who grew up there and who still has family in the area, many who are needing immediate aid. Parker is like many of our readers, feeling helpless because she is too far away to assist those that are in need.

“The Gibbs Family is generously helping out my niece. She has 2 babies and one on the way. So they are helping get her babies supplies,” says Parker. “I feel out of sorts not being there helping them all. My hometown will never be the same.”

Parker has also added to her personal Facebook page about other companies assisting the devasted, including Tyson Foods, who posted today about their activities:

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – A food giant (Tyson Foods) is doing its part to help disaster relief efforts in Florida. The company is going to be serving meals to the Callaway community recovering from Hurricane Michael. This is all part of Tyson’s “Meals That Matter” disaster relief program. The company will be serving food and water starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Callaway Walmart parking lot. See more here.

Panama City Toyota is hosting a cookout today from 12-5. They will have enough food to feed 5000 people.

Parker notes that Alford workers, lineman, phone workers, any kind of workers in the community of Alford, we are feeding people at 7 am, 12 pm, and 5 pm. Limited supplies to give out. All churches and all businesses we are desperate for supplies. Call Mary 8505268734. HELP US.

Parker is posting more information as she collects it from various areas. Follow her facebook page here.

Patrick Drummond, Sr., of the Drummond Family, a gospel music group from Chipley, Fla., posted the following:

I keep getting asked what’s needed in these hard-hit areas of Michael. These items are needed badly.

1. Baby formula- both premixed in individual

Bottles as well as powder and we got the AR and the gentlease and the regular because I know some babies have special needs.

2. Baby wipes-tons both for babies and mommies. I know water and showers aren’t easily accessible now.

3. Diapers and pull-ups of every single size.

4. Tons of toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste.

5. Tons of deodorant.

6. Dry shampoo

7. Sunscreen

8. Chapstick

9. Tampons/feminine products

10. Bars of soap

11. Women’s underwear

12. 6-12 months boys clothing

13. Crystal light and Koolaid individual powder packets for water flavoring

14. Kid’s board games

15. Tons of adult Tylenol and ibuprofen

16. First aid kits

17. Boxes of band-aids

18. Kids Tylenol and ibuprofen

19. Tubes of Neosporin

20. Lotion

21. Mouthwash

22. Kids snacks/mini boxes of cereal

23. Water

24. Food

25. Chain Saw Gas

26. Bar oil

27. 50/50 oil for saws

Staging at: Fountain’s Victory Tabernacle

18801 US 231

Fountain, Florida Patrick’s wife, Michelle, posted a picture of her area, also seen here. Do you want to be the hands and feet of Jesus? Wherever and whoever you choose to help survive the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, we hope you are able to do so, and that you also pray for those who try to get on with life after the disaster. Thanks. SGNScoops.

