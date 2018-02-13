COUNTRY MUSIC COMMUNITY REACTS TO SUDDEN PASSING OF DARYLE SINGLETARY

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 13, 2018 – 12:16 pm -

Nashville, Tenn. — The country music community is reacting to the sudden passing of beloved singer Daryle Singletary:

“Daryle was one of the best country singers in Nashville. I was saddened when I heard the news. Just saw him at Mel Tillis’ memorial service. I hugged him and told him that I loved him. What a shock! It made me realize that life is a gift, and none of us are promised tomorrow . I’ll miss him.”

-Ricky Skaggs“Daryle was a fine singer who always knew exactly what to do with a song. His vocals conveyed authentic emotion right on par with the greats. It was my pleasure to share the stage and the studio a few times with him over the years. His greatest accomplishment and treasure was his family. He loved to talk about his four children, and my thoughts and prayers are with Holly and the kids.”

-John Anderson“So fortunate we got to hear Daryle Singletary one more time at dad’s memorial, and I’m so sad we lost another classic country singer and a good man. My heart is hurting for the family. He was one of my favorite singers and everyone that knew him said he was a great man. I wish I could have known him better. He was admired by all of us for representing traditional country music.“

-Pam Tillis“I am simply silenced by the news of Daryle’s passing. He was my friend and brother in Christ. I loved him for exactly who he was. He was undoubtedly the best friend a real country song could ever have, and honestly, I don’t know if our industry can stand to lose him at this time. He was the ‘Keeper’ of the lost tradition, and we all loved him for it.”

-Darryl Worley

“Well, like a lot of you, I awoke to the heartbreaking news of the passing of my fellow Georgian, Daryle Singletary. I am truly shocked by the news. I didn’t know Daryle as a personal friend but I sure knew that voice. Man, could he sing a country song… as a matter of fact, any song Daryle sang became a country song.”

-John Berry

“Prayers for Daryle Singletary’s family. We’ve lost a talented and great man.”

-Aaron Tippin

“Daryle was a very nice man and a GREAT country singer. My condolences to his family.”

-Larry Gatlin“I’m saddened to hear of Daryle’s passing. What a great guy and a fine country singer!”

-Rudy Gatlin“Daryle has definitely left his mark on country music, not only with his great songs and classic baritone voice, but his legacy will live on in the voices of the new generation of entertainers he has inspired.”

-Craig Wayne Boyd“So very sad to hear about the passing of Daryle Singletary. Country music has lost another great voice, but his music will live forever in the hearts and minds of anyone who ever heard him sing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

-T.G. Sheppard“Our hearts are so broken over the loss of Daryle. His voice was so pure and authentically country. Our prayers will be with his wife and children at this terrible time. Life is so uncertain. What a sad reminder for us to tell those we love how much they mean to us, while we still can.”

-Kelly Lang“Daryle Singletary- one of the single greatest singers who ever sang a song. I loved singing with him. We shared a kindred spirit on and off the stage. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

-Rhonda Vincent

“Daryle was one of the nicest people in the music business and what a great voice.”

-Larry Stewart, Restless Heart “The country music community suffered a terrible loss this morning. Daryle Singletary, one of the finest and purest country voices of all time, passed away at much too young an age. We were fortunate to be on several shows through the years with Daryle. I used to see him at The Station Inn when he would sit in with a band called 45 RPM. Please join us in offering prayers for his wife and family.”

-Greg Jennings, Restless Heart

“So few voices heard these days evoke the real heart and soul of country music. We lost one of those rare voices this morning. May God bring peace and comfort to Daryle Singletary’s family and all those who loved him.”

-Dave Innis, Restless Heart

“Truly saddened today for Holly and their four beautiful children, along with his mom and dad. Daryle Singletary, was a man’s man. He was in all respects, one of the greats. A country music singer’s singer. We will miss our friend and hold close his loving family in prayer. Until we meet on the shores of the everlasting Rest In Peace.”

-Marty Raybon, Shenandoah

“Sorry to hear that a great country voice has passed away. God bless you, Daryle Singletary.”

-Sammy Kershaw

“We have lost one of our great singers. Great guy. We are praying for his family.”

-Moe Bandy

“I’m shocked and very saddened by the passing of my friend Daryle Singletary. We have known each other for close to 25 years. He is definitely one of the very best voices I ever had the opportunity to share a stage with, and his love of COUNTRY music will be greatly missed!”

-Mark Wills

Singletary passed away this morning, February 12, at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee. The cause of death is not yet known. He was 46.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, two sons, Jonah and Mercer, two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, parents, Roger and Anita Singletary, brother, Kevin Singletary, sister-in-law, Melinda Singletary, mother and father-in-law, Terry and Sandy Mercer, and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Kristy Rowland.

The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

