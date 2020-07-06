COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME MEMBER CHARLIE DANIELS PASSES

Written by scoopsnews on July 6, 2020 – 9:54 am -

Please pray for the family of Charlie Daniels.

(The Tennessean)

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2020) — Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

