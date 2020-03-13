 COVID-19: Facing the fear with Pastor Myles Holmes

Written by Staff on March 13, 2020 – 10:55 am -

COVID-19 – FACING THE CORONAVIRUS BY BOOSTING YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

with Pastor Myles Holmes

I am not a doctor or the son of a doctor, but this subject has been an intense study of mine for decades.

This COVID-19 Coronavirus is not yet a problem for people who are healthy, young and have a strong immune system with no underlying medical conditions.

We pray for those in danger and ask God to bring this dangerous virus to an end.

But it’s a good time for all of us to make sure we’re doing everything we can to build the strongest functioning immune system possible.

Here’s how to do it. These are not options; they are absolutely required.

-Sleep well, rest, do your best to get at least seven hours of sleep every night.

-Take vitamins, especially C, D, B6 and E. You are not getting the nutrients from the food that you eat, so you must take vitamin supplements daily.

-Eat well. Mostly vegetables, fruit, lean meat and seafood.

-Eliminate sugar. Considerate sugar a poison. Sugar diminishes your immune system by boosting bad bacteria in your gut, not to mention the added weight it puts on you. It is an addictive poison. You can learn to live without it. (I use STEVIA)

-Exercise. Move. At least 20 minutes daily to start!

-Quit smoking and alcohol. Join me and Pres. Donald J. Trump in never touching the stuff. Your brain and your gut and your lungs and your immune system and your family will thank you.

-Lose weight. This is critical. Many health issues such as heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory problems can be greatly diminished or eliminated by losing weight.

-Laugh more. Laughter is an immediate boost to your immune system.

-Eliminate all bitterness, unforgiveness, resentment and anger. These negative attitudes impact our health and inhibit our immune system.

-Eliminate worry and fear. This is not as hard as it sounds, if you think of it in terms of replacement. When you are tempted to worry, simply do something else. Pray. Read a book. Go for a walk. Eat an apple. Call a friend. Write a letter. Don’t worry. Don’t be afraid. Do something else.

-Increase your faith and trust in God. The most joyful people on earth have no fear because their life is in God’s Hands.

(Romans 8:28 -35)

All of this is great advice not just for COVID-19 but for living a long, strong, healthy, energetic, productive life.

Praying for America and the world and praying for you and your immune system.

Pastor Myles Holmes

Lead Pastor at Revive USA

Former TV Host, News Commentator, Editor, Producer at TCT Network

Former Lead Pastor at Niagara Worship Centre

