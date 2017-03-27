Creekside 2017, Are you Coming?

Written by scoopsnews on March 27, 2017 – 11:51 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – Creekside Gospel Music Convention is coming up quickly and you need to make your hotel reservations today! Held from October 30th through November 2nd at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Creekside 2017 features many of your favorite Southern Gospel artists such as The Williamsons, Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff, Pat Barker, The Hyssongs, Hope’s Journey, The Chandlers, Ava Kasich, The Sneed Family and many more.

The time to book your accommodations at one of Pigeon Forge’s finest lodgings, the Ramada Hotel at the Smokey Mountain Convention Center, is NOW! Rates start as low as $189 per person (based on double occupancy) for reservations call Rob at 360-933-0741.

midnight prayer. For more information click on the Don’t miss the special events happening every day and night, from the Creekside Honors, Diamond Awards and Fellowship, to daytime showcases, afternoon jam sessions andprayer. For more information click on the Creekside website or Facebook page

