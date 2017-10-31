Creekside 2017 “Morning Devotion”

Written by scoopsnews on October 31, 2017 – 5:40 am -

Dr Jerry Goff is teaching this morning to Creekside Attendees in an intimate setting in the Showcase Hall.

What a wonderful addition to Creekside this year. Come out and enjoy all that’s happening at Creekside 2017.

Tonight is The Diamond Awards! Don’t miss it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related