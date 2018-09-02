Creekside 2018 Commemorative T-shirt

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 2, 2018 – 3:20 pm -

Hey gospel music fans! We are less than two months away from Creekside— October 28-November 1 in Pigeon Forge. We are gearing up for the best year yet. This year we are offering a commemorative T-shirt, available in sizes small to 5x, and for a limited time only we are offering this at a special discounted price of just $15. If you are a VIP pass holder you can preorder your T-shirt for just $10. To order your commemorative T-shirt or to get your VIP pass, email Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com

Find More About Creekside 2018 Here

For Hotel Info Call 360 933 0741

