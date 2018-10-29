Creekside 2018 opens with quartet-filled Kickoff Concert

Written by Staff on October 29, 2018 – 6:33 am -

Creekside Diaries, volume one: Sunday, October 28, 2018

By Kristen Stanton

The air is buzzing with excitement here in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Cars and buses are pulling into the Smoky Mountain Convention Center ready for a big week here at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

People are greeting each other with hugs or shouts from across the parking lot and it’s clear that “We Are Family” is more than just a slogan – it’s a feeling.

Now in its seventh year, this event has taken on an identity different from anything else in the industry.

Packed full of singing and special events, this year kicked off with a bang with Quartet Night. The Pine Ridge Boys, The Chordsmen, and Common Bond Quartet sang to a standing room only audience that left the crowd excited for the Monday night concert. The capacity crowd filed in when the doors opened at 6:30 p.m. and stayed until the last note was sung.

The spark is in the air – and if you’re here, you can feel it. The pastor at church this morning reminded us that God’s presence changes everything. The three quartets that sang tonight certainly ushered in the presence of God.

Is revival starting? Maybe. I can’t wait to find out!

