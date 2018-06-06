Creekside 2018 VIP

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 6, 2018 – 3:23 pm -

Hey Creekside 2018 Southern Gospel fans! I want to invite you to this year’s Creekside Gospel Music Convention. It will be our sixth convention. Can you believe Coastal Media has now been producing and putting on Creekside for SIX years? Find out more on our Facebook page.

This is going to be a special year with exciting things going on all four days and we want to encourage you to purchase your $25 VIP ticket. That’s right. $25 for ALL four days. That works out to a little over six dollars a day. There is nowhere else that you can get such a great value and see so many fantastic Southern Gospel groups. And VIP means preferred seating, special gifts and entrance to backstage events.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The Convention runs from October 28 through November 1, 2018, and includes the Diamond Awards on Tuesday night. Click on our website for more information.

If you are interested in purchasing your $25 VIP ticket call Rob Patz at 360 933 0741 or you can buy online at the link below, For hotel reservations please contact 360 933 0741.











