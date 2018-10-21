Creekside Audience Asked to Give Back to Hurricane Michael Relief Collection

Written by Staff on October 20, 2018 – 7:43 pm -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 20th, 2018) — Creekside Gospel Music Convention has often given its audience a chance to give back to the community during Christian music festival. This year, Creekside is asking those who make the treck to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for the four-day event Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, to think of their neighbors when they pack their suitcases.

By now everyone has heard the accounts, and viewed the photographs, of the devastation that Hurricane Michael left in its wake, as it cut a swath through the coastal towns of the Florida Panhandle and the Gulf Coast.

Angela Parker, of gospel artists Mercy Rain, grew up in one of the hard-hit areas of Florida, and is spearheading efforts to gather toiletries from the concert goers at Creekside. Items will then be shipped to the areas of need. Creekside attendees are asked to bring small items for donation to drop off at containers that will be available at each entrance.

“I just wanted to help them all and this is a way to help,” says Parker.

Suggested items include:

Food — small packages whenever possible, non-perishable. Examples:

Doritos

Nature Valley Granola Bars

Crystal Light drink mix

Lance Toast Chee Peanut Butter Crackers

Apple Sauce packs

Lays Chips

Mac and Cheese

Cookies

Anything light-weight and boxed that can be mailed easily

Toiletries – personal sizes wherever possible. Examples:

Toilet Paper

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Paper Plates

Paper Towels

Deodorant

Tampons & Pads

Tissue

Clorox wipes

Baby wipes

Diapers

Formula (powder mix)

Chapstick

Sunscreen

Hand Lotion

Shampoo

Conditioner

***Remember: Everything is going to be shipped, so the items need to be light-weight and easy to mail.

Rob Patz, director of Creekside, says, ” I’m excited about Angela’s suggestion of this Hurricane Michael Relief Collection. It seems like a great way to give back to areas that have been hit so hard by the hurricane. I love it when our artists and audience can join together in reaching out a hand to others. In my opinion, it just confirms the fact that #WeAreFamily.”

For more information on this Hurricane Michael relief collection, please contact Angela Parker at angelamparker77@gmail.com.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a four-day event held annually at Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer and special events are held daily. Come and experience the preaching of CT Townsend. Dr Jerry Goff will be honoring Arthur Rice of the Kingdom Heirs, and the 2018 Diamond Awards will also be held during this week of gospel music. For more information on Creekside, contact Creekside director, Rob Patz, at rob@sgnscoops.com.

Come to Creekside and discover why we say #WeAreFamily.

