Creekside features Gospel music Variety from Hyssongs to Jordan Family Band

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (July 24, 2018) Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018 will feature a great variety of gospel music artists to satisfy every musical taste. From October 28th through November 1st at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, musical guests will include family groups, classic quartets, bluegrass and country style bands. Plus, this family-friendly function is free.

You will hear chart-topping artists such as the Jordan Family Band, the Hyssongs, Mark209, the Williamsons, the Dunaways, the Pine Ridge Boys and other great artists.

Don’t miss the specialty events such as the 2018 Diamond Awards, Dr Jerry Goff Honors Arthur Rice, the Red Back Hymnal Choir, Midnight Prayer, Daytime Showcases, and so much more. C.T. Townsend will be speaking.

VIP tickets are available as well as special Group Rate accommodation. Log onto the Creekside Facebook page or website for more information, or call 360-933-0741.

