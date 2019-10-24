Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019 begins Oct 27

Written by Staff on October 24, 2019 – 10:29 am -

Family entertainment and outdoor music return to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019. From Monday through Thursday, October 28 – 31, 2019, Creekside presents daytime and evening concerts, with artists such as 11th Hour, Gerald Crabb, the Hyssongs, the Down East Boys, the Williamsons, the Browders, Bill Bailey, Josh Franks, Eagles Wings, and many more.

Beginning, Mon., Oct. 28., Creekside hosts the Jerry Goff Awards, honoring Troy Burns of the Inspirations. The Diamond Awards 2019 will be presented on Tuesday night to the very best in Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music. Check out the evening concert schedule for all the featured artist details. For the day-to-day itinerary, please click HERE

or Treat at the Creek, with free, safe fun for families from Pigeon Forge. Creekside’s new event, Christian Country at the Creek, will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Mill Creek on Florence Drive. Every afternoon from Monday through Thursday, there will be free outdoor concerts at Singing on the Square, with free dinners to the first 100 people. Thursday night will host a special Trickor Treat at the Creek, with free, safe fun for families from Pigeon Forge.

For more information on all concerts and activities, please visit gospelmusicconvention. com or write to events@sgnscoops.com #####

More about Creekside Gospel Music Convention:

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is held annually in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, presenting national and regional gospel music in a family-friendly environment. The last week in October has been filled with Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts, and midnight prayer, all feature award-winning artists and speakers. The Diamond Awards are a nationally-recognized yearly award show hosted by SGNScoops Magazine and voted on by their readers and fans. Christian Country at the Creek is held simultaneously with Creekside, at Mill Creek on Florence Drive. For more information please call Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

