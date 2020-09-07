Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2020 CANCELLED

Written by scoopsnews on September 6, 2020 – 5:51 pm -

Dear Creekside Family,

For months now, we have been closely following all updates with the Governor in Tennessee regarding the COVID-19 virus. We have been communicating with the Smoky Mountain Convention Center and the State of Tennessee with hopes of having the event.

We have answered many phone calls and unfortunately , we feel it is necessary to cancel Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2020 and Christian Country at The Creek.

Factors such as safety of our Creekside Family and the number of people allowed into the venue played major factors in this big decision. “Creekside is a special event. While we are disappointed to cancel, we know we have to keep in mind the safety of our guests”, states Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Christian Country at The Creek, and The Diamond Awards.

Vonda Armstrong, Creekside Event Coordinator adds, “Our audience is the age group that is most susceptible to the virus, not to mention the number allowed in the building due to guidelines of social distancing is not sufficient in order to put on an event of this size.”

However, we do have some exciting news we would like to share with you .

We have heard our Artists each year suggest getting together for 2 Creekside Events throughout the year. As one artist stated, “once just isn’t enough.”

So with that in mind, we have planned a “Creekside Revival” event for Spring 2021 in addition to Creekside 2021.

We will come together for 3 nights of singing and REVIVAL. A complete lineup for both events will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

In addition, we are putting together, a “street team” to go into the streets of Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, and Gatlinburg prior to the Revival to share the gospel and bring awareness to the people about Creekside. “We want to see people saved at Creekside Revival. “It’s been a rough year for us all and I believe this event will be just what we all need”, states Rob.

We want you to join us. Any deposits made will be rolled over into next years event. If you have any questions you can email me at rob@sgnscoops.com

Pray for us as we begin to plan. This has been a crazy year, but God is not taken by surprise and I believe we are about to experience a Revival like never before.

