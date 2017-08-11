Creekside Gospel Music Convention Welcomes Soul’d Out Quartet

Written by scoopsnews on August 11, 2017 – 4:19 am -

Pigeon Forge, TN – Creekside Gospel Music Convention is pleased to welcome popular quartet “Soul’d Out” as the Thursday night Featured Artist. The event is scheduled for October 30th through November 2nd in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Soul’d Out Quartet travels the country with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls for Christ by telling the world “what the world doesn’t know”, but also to further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light to the world and ambassadors for Christ, that we are each called to be and to exhort God’s people to be servants with hearts on fire!

Rob Patz of Coastal Media, and owner of Creekside says, “I am thrilled that Soul’d Out is going to join us in Pigeon Forge. Their heart for ministry and winning souls has made an exciting line-up even better!”

For ticket and lodging information, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com or 360-933- 0741. For more information visit http://www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com/

