Creekside Kickoff Concert 2018

Celebrate the return of Creekside at the Creekside Kickoff Concert, presented by SGM Radio and WPIL 91.7. Headlined by The Pine Ridge Boys, this year’s event will feature quartets. Special guests of The Pine Ridge Boys will be The Chordsmen Quartet and Common Bond Quartet.

This FREE event is something you can’t miss!

The event will take place at

Mill Creek located at 2772 Florence Drive

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held at The Smoky Mountain Convention Center 10-29 thru 11-1.

Come enjoy daytime showcases, Nightime concerts, preaching by evangelist CT Townsend, Midnight Prayer, The Diamond Awards, Two special nights to honor Arthur Rice of the Kingdom Heirs and The McGruders plus a special media event for all radio and tv media representatives.

Get your VIP Ticket For Creekside Gospel Music Convention HERE.

For More information, Call: 360 933 0741

