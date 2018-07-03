Creekside major splash for fall concert goers

Written by Staff on July 3, 2018 – 12:22 pm -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is set for October 28th through November 1st. in beautiful Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. This large family-friendly event offers free evening concerts with exciting music the whole family will enjoy.

The Smoky Mountains are spectacular during the height of the fall season. Cool mountain trails, shy wildlife and migrating birds greet visitors at this time of year. For the more urban tourist, the area features shopping, restaurants and fun stops for all ages. End your day with a free gospel concert and your retreat will be complete.

For the seventh year, Creekside will host keynote speakers including C.T. Townsend, more than 50 musical guests, unique events and a large exhibit hall. Special rates for large groups and church buses can be obtained through the contact information below.

Some of the gospel music artists appearing include the Jordan Family Band, the Williamsons, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Hope’s Journey, Children of the Promise, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers, the McKay Project, and many more.

Creekside features musical showcases, evening concerts, the Jerry Goff Honors, the 2018 Diamond Awards and the Red Back Hymnal Choir. Midnight prayer is also planned for each evening.

For more information on Creekside 2018, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. VIP tickets can still be obtained by calling Rob Patz at 360.933.0741 or emailing rob@sgnscoops.com



