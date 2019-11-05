Creekside Memory- Gibbs Family

Written by scoopsnews on November 5, 2019 – 5:04 am -

We are The Gibbs Family and this was our second year at creekside and we thoroughly enjoyed it all!! We enjoyed making life long friends and midnight prayer was the highlight of it all.. not only did we all sing together but we had church!!!! Looking forward to another year with our creekside family…

